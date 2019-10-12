World Rugby confirms two minor RWC games will go ahead but assessment ongoing for Scotland v Japan

Rugby World Cup officials have announced that two of the three remaining pool games scheduled to be played this afternoon will go ahead as planned but a decision is yet to be finalised on Scotland v Japan.

Tournament organisers said on social media today's games between USA and Tonga in Hanazono and Wales and Uruguay in Kumamoto will proceed as expected.

The announcement comes after World Rugby decided to cancel the Namibia v Canada game earlier this morning.

The final game on today's schedule between Scotland and Japan - which will decide who joins Ireland in the quarter-finals from Pool A - is still being assessed in Yokohama.

"A detailed assessment is underway at Yokohama International Stadium for today’s Pool A match between Japan and Scotland," organisers said in a tweet.

"An announcement will be made at the conclusion of that important process."