TODAY |

World Rugby changes try-scoring law, attackers no longer able to use post pads

Source:  Associated Press

Tries can no longer be scored in rugby by grounding the ball against a post protector, the sport's governing body said this morning.

James Haskell of England crashes into a rugby post protector on his way to the tryline against Wales. Source: Getty

World Rugby said it was becoming “difficult for teams to legally defend this area” because of the increasing size and shape of post protectors for safety reasons.

In some cases, World Rugby said, defending teams were lifting or moving the protectors and leaving the posts exposed, increasing the risk of injury.

The issue was highlighted last November when Edinburgh prop Pierre Schoeman lifted the padding around a post on his tryline to prevent Munster from scoring a try against the post. He was reprimanded by the referee for exposing the posts dangerously but not penalised. Some coaches called for sanctions around the rule.

The law change was recommended in March at a player welfare symposium in Paris, and approved by the World Rugby Council at a meeting overnight.

The ball must be grounded in the in-goal area or on the line for a try to be awarded.

The amendment takes effect immediately.

Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Ex-All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder to make Super Rugby return with new club
2
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa signs rookie contract worth almost $50 million guaranteed
3
'I'm back' - Mike Tyson posts explosive new training vid
4
After Japan stint derailed by Covid-19, Sam Whitelock returns to Crusaders for domestic competition
5
Wait continues for team sports as country prepares to move to Alert Level 2
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

NZ Rugby could lay off half their staff after forecast $120 million revenue decline

Scottish Kiwi Sean Maitland among Saracens players who broke UK lockdown rules

NZ Rugby announce 'Super Rugby Aotearoa' to begin at Alert Level 2

Kiwi Super Rugby teams to return to action when NZ moves to Level 2