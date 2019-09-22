World Rugby calls out RWC refs for failing to 'consistently deliver highest standards' in opening week of tournament

Controversial and missed referee calls in the opening matches of this year's Rugby World Cup have led World Rugby to make the unusual move of calling out their officials for their performances.

World Rugby issued a "statement of clarification" this morning in which they said they wanted more from their officials in Japan.

"Following the usual review of matches, the match officials team recognise that performances over the opening weekend of Rugby World Cup 2019 were not consistently of the standards set by World Rugby and themselves, but World Rugby is confident of the highest standards of officiating moving forward," the governing body said in a statement.

"Elite match officials are required to make decisions in complex, high-pressure situations and there have been initial challenges with the use of technology and team communication, which have impacted decision-making. These are already being addressed by the team of 23 match officials to enhance consistency.

"Given this proactive approach, a strong team ethic and a superb support structure, World Rugby has every confidence in the team to ensure that Rugby World Cup 2019 delivers the highest levels of accurate, clear and consistent decision-making."

It comes after multiple games have been subjected to scrutiny online and at press conferences in the first week of the tournament.

The most obvious example was Wallabies winger Reece Hodge, who escaped any punishments in Australia's crucial comeback win over Fiji despite his high shot on Peceli Yato leaving the flanker concussed.

Hodge has since been cited for the incident but it was little consolation for the Fijians who blew a 21-12 lead.

Kiwi referee Ben O'Keeffe was in charge of that match and he himself has come under fire for committing the officials' "cardinal sin" by low-fiving a Fijian player shortly after they'd scored against the Australians.

Elsewhere, the All Blacks' high-stakes clash with the Springboks has also had multiple moments highlighted with French ref Jerome Garces questioned over some of his calls.

The most notable to Kiwi fans was Garces' decision to only award a penalty after South African winger Makazole Mapimpi appeared to commit a professional foul chasing down Richie Mo'unga in order to stop the All Blacks from scoring.

When All Blacks captain Kieran Read found out his team was only getting a penalty for the action, he was picked up by on-field microphones telling Garces the decision was "pretty gutless".

South African fans have also campaigned against Read with an image of the captain appearing to take out Pieter-Steph du Toit in a lineout.

A third instance from the first week came from a cleanout in the Ireland v Scotland game in which Irish props Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong ended Scottish flanker Hamish Watson's tournament with their hit.