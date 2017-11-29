World Rugby backs down over ban on wrist messages

World Rugby have performed a U-turn over its policy to ban players writing personal messages on strapping on their wrists.

In a spectacular back-flip, World Rugby have today announced that they will adopt a common-sense approach to players' messages on their wrists.

"While World Rugby understands the emotion around this matter, the policy is aligned with the Olympics position and other major sports. The re-focus on this area is in response to an increase in size of such messages and to deter any inappropriate content,"a World Rugby spokesperson said.

That said, a common-sense framework will operate at Dubai (Sevens) and this has been discussed and agreed with the teams."

Yesterday, the game's governing organisation said that they would take action against players who featured messages on their strapping during matches.