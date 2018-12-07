World Rugby announces gender-neutral rebranding for World Cups

Rugby's governing body has announced this morning that future Rugby World Cups will no longer include the gender in their titles in an effort to further commit to equality.

World Rugby confirmed this morning the women's 2021 tournament in New Zealand will no longer be called the Women's Rugby World Cup. Instead, it will simply be known as Rugby World Cup 2021.

"The ground-breaking move will ensure that the competitions have equal billing from a brand perspective, regardless of whether the events feature men or women," World Rugby said in a statement.

"The purpose is to elevate the profile of the women’s game, while eliminating any inherent or perceived bias towards men’s only competitions and tournaments, which traditionally haven’t specified gender."

The decision also extends to the Rugby Sevens World Cups and is a first for a major sporting federation.

Other sports such as hockey, cricket, and football still emphasise the gender of the tournament when it comes to their international events.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said today's announcement "demonstrates our ongoing and unwavering commitment to advancing women in rugby both on and off the field".

"Unintentional gender bias in sport is an ongoing issue. As a global sporting federation we need to be leading from the front on the issue of equality.

"By adopting gender balance in the naming of men's and women's Rugby World Cup competitions, we are setting new standards in equality in rugby."