World Rugby aiming to boost number of female coaches at international level

Women's rugby is set to receive a massive boost as World Rugby look to encourage a new generation of female coaches.

New Zealand's Lesley Ketu and Kristina Sue celebrate winning the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup. Source: Photosport

The sport's governing body will fund 12 coaching internships for women before the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

All nations in the tournament will be able to nominate one coach to join their staff.

World Rugby says they want to address a lack of female coaches at the elite level of the game, in both men's and women's rugby.

The organisation is aiming to have females make up 40 per cent of all coaching staff at the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup.

Only one of the 12 head coaches at the 2017 cup was female.

The 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup will take place between 18 September and 16 October in Auckland and Whangārei.

