World Rugby admits TMO made mistake in ruling against crucial Welsh try during Six Nations clash with England

Source:

Associated Press

World Rugby says the television match official made an error in ruling out a try for Wales in its Six Nations rugby match against England on Saturday.

The Kiwi coach was furious after the TMO ruled out a try to Gareth Anscombe in the 12-6 loss.
Source: SKY

The TMO ruled that Wales fullback Gareth Anscombe failed to ground the ball properly in an incident in the 23rd minute of the game at Twickenham.

The score at the time was 12-0 to England, which ended up winning 12-6.

Following a review, World Rugby said Tuesday it has "clarified to the Wales team management ... that the TMO made an error" and that "Wales should have been awarded a try as the Wales player grounded the ball."

Wales assistant coach Rob Howley said it was "disappointing" but that "there was plenty of time after that decision."

The Kiwi coach was furious after the TMO ruled out a try to Gareth Anscombe in the 12-6 loss.

World Rugby admits TMO made mistake in ruling against crucial Welsh try during Six Nations clash with England

