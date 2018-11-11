TODAY |

World Rugby abandons Global League after failing to get support from key nations

AAP
World Rugby has abandoned its plans to create a Nations Championship after failing to gain support from unions, the sport's ruling body said this morning.

Rugby's governing body needed unanimous approval from the 10 countries that make up the Six Nations and Rugby Championship - including Australia and New Zealand - to enter into exclusive negotiations.

World Rugby identified the inability to reach a consensus on key issues such as the timing and format of promotion and relegation as the reason for scrapping the project.

The Nations Championship was scheduled to begin in 2022 and would have taken place in traditional competitions like the Six Nations and Rugby Championship, as well as during existing Test windows, with the top two teams meeting in the final at the end of the year.

"While we are naturally disappointed that a unanimous position on the Nations Championship could not be achieved among our unions, we remain fully committed to exploring alternative ways to enhance the meaning, value and opportunity of international rugby for the betterment of all unions," World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said in a statement.

"This includes our continued commitment to competition and investment opportunities for emerging nations to increase the competitiveness of the international game with a view to possible Rugby World Cup expansion in 2027."


Quilter International Series, Twickenham, London 10/11/2018 England vs New Zealand All Blacks New Zealand's Ryan Crotty celebrates at the final whistle Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland / www.photosport.nz
Ryan Crotty celebrates at the fulltime whistle. Source: Photosport
