World Cup winning coach extends Black Ferns deal

Black Ferns boss Glenn Moore has extended his contract with the Women's Rugby World Cup-winning side through to the end of 2019.

Black Ferns coach Glenn Moore Source: Photosport

Moore - who took over the side at the end of 2015 - has done wonders with the Kiwis, winning 15 Tests from 16 and last year's World Cup crown.

They were also named team of the year for the first time at both last year's New Zealand Rugby awards and World Rugby awards.

Moore said he was glad to retain his coaching role, and hoped to keep pushing the side to new heights in the coming 24 months.

They'd need to enter something of a rebuilding phase, with inspirational skipper Fiao'o Fa'amausili bowing out of the Test arena last year.

"It's an important phase for the Black Ferns as other countries are getting better and better - we saw that first-hand (at the World Cup) in Ireland," Moore said.

"We'll have some continuity in the team going into this year but in some cases there'll be some rebuilding going on too.

"We need to keep progressing forward and I expect we'll see some new faces."

Moore's Black Ferns came from behind to win last August's World Cup final 41-32 over England, scoring five second-half tries.