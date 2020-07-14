World Cup winning All Black Richard Kahui signs for Western Force

Former All Black Richard Kahui is in line for a shock return to Super Rugby after penning a deal with Australia's Western Force.

Richard Kahui kisses the Webb Ellis Cup Source: Photosport

Kahui, 35, returns to the southern hemisphere's club competition after seven years playing in Japan, having been with Toyota Brave Lupus since 2013.

The Force have been re-admitted into Australia's Super Rugby AU, having been axed from the competition after the 2017 season.

In a release today, Western Force's head of rugby Matt Hodgson welcomed the signing of the 2011 Rugby World Cup-winning All Black.

"With 68 Super Rugby caps and a number of domestic and international honours to his name, Kahui is another quality signing for us," he said.

"His knowledge of the game, defensive ability and the level of professionalism he brings to training will be huge for our season, we can't wait to see him out there in the blue and black.

"It's not just his on-field exploits that we're excited about, as his insight and winning mentality are sure to prove invaluable for the entire team."