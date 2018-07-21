World Cup Sevens: New Zealand sides dominate, Australia and Samoa men knocked out on opening day

Relive the action from 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of today's Rugby World Cup Sevens at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

Watch all the action live here. Every game of the men's and women's Rugby World Cup Sevens will be live from July 21-23 on TVNZ's Duke channel - Freeview 13, Sky 23, and streaming on tvnz.co.nz.

The USA send the home crowd happy, they've beaten Wales 35-0 in the final match of the day.

That concludes our action from day one, be sure to join us again tomorrow morning, where the Black Ferns sevens face the USA in the second semi-final.

Meanwhile, the All Blacks sevens will be up against the France side that defeated Australia in the men's quarter-finals.

4:39pm

Here we go, the final match of the day sees USA up against Wales.

4:35pm

South Africa's Blitzbokke have thrashed Ireland, coming away with a 45-7 win to advance to the quarter-finals.

4:16pm

South Africa next take on Ireland.

4:15pm

After going behind 10-7 at halftime, Fiji have shown their resolve with a huge 35-10 win.

3:54pm

So New Zealand will face France in the quarter-finals tomorrow. Next up are the Flying Fijians, who take on Japan.

3:52pm: FULLTIME - NZ 29 Russia 5

The fulltime siren goes, but we'll have one last play between the two sides. Russia have a lineout and try to attack. They try an offload back infield, but only knock the ball on to seal New Zealand's win.

3:48pm: NZ 29 Russia 5

TRY!!! Mikkelson the scorer this time, NZ with too much class.

No luck with the conversion though.

3:47pm: NZ 24 Russia 5

TRY!!! Knewstubb scores this time and NZ are starting to run away with the match.

He manages to convert his own try as well.

3:45pm: NZ 12 Russia 5

TRY!!! Ravouvou's in again for New Zealand! He holds off three Russian defenders to grab his second of the match.

Again, the conversion can't hit the target.

3:44pm: NZ 12 Russia 5

Knewstubb kicks off to begin the second half.

3:42pm: NZ 12 Russia 5

TRY!!! Russia look to have scored before the break, the referee just wants to check. The try stands, Lazarenko the scorer, that'll be halftime too.

3:37pm: NZ 12 Russia 0

TRY!!! NZ are in again, Baker with the goods this time!

This time the conversion is solid.

3:35pm: NZ 5 Russia 0

TRY!!! Great start for NZ! Joe Ravouvou scores in the opening moments to give the champions the lead.

The conversion isn't as good though.

3:34pm: KICKOFF - NZ 0 Russia 0

Next up are the All Blacks sevens, taking on Russia.

3:31pm

Samoa are the next heavyweights to fall, losing 19-15 to England. The All Blacks Sevens are next up.

3:11pm

England v Samoa is the next match on the agenda.

3:08pm

France have stunned Australia 22-17, sending the green and golds out of World Cup contention!

2:49pm

Australia face France next up.

2:47pm

Argentina advance to the quarter-final, they've smashed Canada 28-0.

2:26pm

Argentina will face Canada in the next round of 16 match.

2:24pm

Kenya take a 26-19 lead going into the final minutes, but they're reduced to five men. Scotland then go wide and score in the corner, and slot home the conversion to level scores up at the end of normal time!

They then claim the kick-off, before they go wide on the very last play and score once again! Unreal from Scotland, the ref wants to check upstairs. The try is given, what a win for Scotland! They take the victory 31-26.

2:03pm

Next up in the men's draw, Scotland face Kenya. The All Blacks sevens will face Russia at 3:31pm.

1:59pm

There we go then, that's the women's action done for the day. Tomorrow's semi-finals will see New Zealand up against the hosts, USA. Meanwhile, Australia will face France on the other side of the draw, allowing for a Trans-Tasman showdown in the final.

1:58pm

The USA have claimed the final semi-final spot, defeating Russia in front of a home crowd to win 33-17. They'll face New Zealand in the semi-final tomorrow.

1:35pm

The final quarter-final of the women's draw sees Russia face the USA, the winner of this clash with face the rampant Black Ferns.

1:32pm

France have scored in the very last seconds of their quarter-final, taking a 24-19 win over Canada to book their semi-final spot.

They'll face Australia in the semi-final.

1:14pm

Canada and France face one another in the third quarter-final match-up, the winner of this will face Australia.

1:12pm

Too easy for Australia. They take their quarter-final against Spain, winning 34-0.

1:02pm

Australia have raced out to a 17-0 lead in the first half. What do Spain have in reply?

12:51pm

Australia take on Spain in the second quarter-final.

12:48pm: FULLTIME - NZ 45 Ireland 0

Last play the call as NZ seek one more try. They can't hold onto possession though as the whistle goes. A convincing seven try romp from the world champions, taking the win 45-0.

12:46pm: NZ 45 Ireland 0

TRY!!! Stacey Waaka grabs a try this time! Off the bench and onto the scoresheet, a brilliant run from down the left flank sees her in to score.

Nathan-Wong can't convert from out wide.

12:44pm: NZ 40 Ireland 0

TRY!!! Hat-trick for Blyde, and this one is the best of the lot! Another slaloming run, this time waltzing through the Irish defence to grab another under the posts.

Nathan-Wong converts.

12:41pm: NZ 33 Ireland 0

TRY!!! Blyde is at it again! This time she steps through the Irish defence, racing away to score under the posts unopposed. No mercy from NZ.

Nathan-Wong converts again.

12:40pm: NZ 26 Ireland 0

The second half is away, what to NZ have up their sleeves?

12:38pm: HALFTIME - NZ 26 Ireland 0

TRY!!! NZ completely dominant in the first half, they look for another attack to end the first half - and Woodman grabs a double! Again she has too much pace down the right.

Nathan-Wong converts again.

12:35pm: NZ 19 Ireland 0

Brazier again is into another gap, and this time she offloads to Nial Williams, NZ score yet again!

This time Nathan-Wong can't convert.

12:33pm: NZ 14 Ireland 0

TRY!!!Ireland knock on from the next kick off, NZ scrum. Brazier goes short from the scrum and finds Michaela Blyde! She's clean through now and scores under the posts! Ruthless from the Black Ferns.

Nathan-Wong converts again.

12:31pm: NZ 7 Ireland 0

TRY!!! New Zealand strike straight away - and guess who? It's Portia Woodman, she gets the ball wide on the right, and beats everyone to race away and score under the posts!

Tyla Nathan-Wong converts.

12:30pm: NZ 0 Ireland 0

Kick off! Ireland get the ball rolling and the quarter-final is underway!

12:29pm

Right then, the Black Ferns Sevens and Ireland now face off in the tournament quarter-final!

12:28pm: Fulltime - China 29 South Africa 5

China again start the second half with a bang - they've pushed their lead out to a 17-0 margin over South Africa. They've only gone and scored again in the second half too! China now holding a 24-0 lead.

South Africa are reduced to six for the remainder of the match, and China capitalise! They've grabbed their fifth try to lead 29-0 with just over a minute to go.

South Africa do salvage a bit of pride though, scoring with the final touch of the game. China win 29-5, they'll face England in the next round.

12:17pm: Halftime - China 12 South Africa 0

China take the early lead in the first half, before going over for a second time with about a minute to go in the first half. The first spell comes to a close with China holding the lead.

Can South Africa come back in the second?

12:07pm