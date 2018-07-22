World Cup Sevens LIVE: NZ women to face France in final, men to face Fiji in semi

Source:
Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of day two of the Rugby World Cup Sevens at AT&T Park in San Francisco.
1:00pm
Playing for 11th and 12th, are Fiji and China.
12:58pm
Brazil take the win, and 13th place. They come away with a dominant 22-0 victory over South Africa.
12:36pm
South Africa and Brazil play now in the match for 13th/14th.
12:34pm
PNG have steamrolled Mexico, winning 32-0.
12:12pm
Back to the women's draw now, and Mexico face Papua New Guinea.
12:08pm
England have broken the USA's hearts, coming up with a brilliant crossfield kick to see them runaway and score. They advance as 24-19 winners.
12:04pm
The USA have come back from 19-7 down, levelling scores at 19-all in the final minute. England looking for the winner here. No one can get the winner though - this quarter-final is going to extra time!
11:44am
The USA and England will now face off in the last of the quarter-finals, the winner will face South Africa.
