World Cup Sevens LIVE: NZ women to face France in final, men to face Fiji in semi

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of day two of the Rugby World Cup Sevens at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

Watch all the action live here. Every game of the men's and women's Rugby World Cup Sevens will be live from July 21-23 on TVNZ's Duke channel - Freeview 13, Sky 23, and streaming on tvnz.co.nz.

1:00pm

Playing for 11th and 12th, are Fiji and China.

12:58pm

Brazil take the win, and 13th place. They come away with a dominant 22-0 victory over South Africa.

12:36pm

South Africa and Brazil play now in the match for 13th/14th.

12:34pm

PNG have steamrolled Mexico, winning 32-0.

12:12pm

Back to the women's draw now, and Mexico face Papua New Guinea.

12:08pm

England have broken the USA's hearts, coming up with a brilliant crossfield kick to see them runaway and score. They advance as 24-19 winners.

12:04pm

The USA have come back from 19-7 down, levelling scores at 19-all in the final minute. England looking for the winner here. No one can get the winner though - this quarter-final is going to extra time!

11:44am