World Cup Sevens LIVE: Black Ferns destroy Ireland in San Francisco quarter-final

Every game of the men's and women's Rugby World Cup Sevens will be live from July 21-23 on TVNZ's Duke channel - Freeview 13, Sky 23, and streaming on tvnz.co.nz.

1:02pm

Australia have raced out to a 17-0 lead in the first half. What do Spain have in reply?

12:51pm

Australia take on Spain in the second quarter-final.

12:48pm: FULLTIME - NZ 45 Ireland 0

Last play the call as NZ seek one more try. They can't hold onto possession though as the whistle goes. A convincing seven try romp from the world champions, taking the win 45-0.

12:46pm: NZ 45 Ireland 0

TRY!!! Stacey Waaka grabs a try this time! Off the bench and onto the scoresheet, a brilliant run from down the left flank sees her in to score.

Nathan-Wong can't convert from out wide.

12:44pm: NZ 40 Ireland 0

TRY!!! Hat-trick for Blyde, and this one is the best of the lot! Another slaloming run, this time waltzing through the Irish defence to grab another under the posts.

Nathan-Wong converts.

12:41pm: NZ 33 Ireland 0

TRY!!! Blyde is at it again! This time she steps through the Irish defence, racing away to score under the posts unopposed. No mercy from NZ.

Nathan-Wong converts again.

12:40pm: NZ 26 Ireland 0

The second half is away, what to NZ have up their sleeves?

12:38pm: HALFTIME - NZ 26 Ireland 0

TRY!!! NZ completely dominant in the first half, they look for another attack to end the first half - and Woodman grabs a double! Again she has too much pace down the right.

Nathan-Wong converts again.

12:35pm: NZ 19 Ireland 0

Brazier again is into another gap, and this time she offloads to Nial Williams, NZ score yet again!

This time Nathan-Wong can't convert.

12:33pm: NZ 14 Ireland 0

TRY!!!Ireland knock on from the next kick off, NZ scrum. Brazier goes short from the scrum and finds Michaela Blyde! She's clean through now and scores under the posts! Ruthless from the Black Ferns.

Nathan-Wong converts again.

12:31pm: NZ 7 Ireland 0

TRY!!! New Zealand strike straight away - and guess who? It's Portia Woodman, she gets the ball wide on the right, and beats everyone to race away and score under the posts!

Tyla Nathan-Wong converts.

12:30pm: NZ 0 Ireland 0

Kick off! Ireland get the ball rolling and the quarter-final is underway!

12:29pm

Right then, the Black Ferns Sevens and Ireland now face off in the tournament quarter-final!

12:28pm: Fulltime - China 29 South Africa 5

China again start the second half with a bang - they've pushed their lead out to a 17-0 margin over South Africa. They've only gone and scored again in the second half too! China now holding a 24-0 lead.

South Africa are reduced to six for the remainder of the match, and China capitalise! They've grabbed their fifth try to lead 29-0 with just over a minute to go.

South Africa do salvage a bit of pride though, scoring with the final touch of the game. China win 29-5, they'll face England in the next round.

12:17pm: Halftime - China 12 South Africa 0

China take the early lead in the first half, before going over for a second time with about a minute to go in the first half. The first spell comes to a close with China holding the lead.

Can South Africa come back in the second?

12:07pm