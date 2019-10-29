TODAY |

World Cup anticlimax doesn’t dent Ian Foster’s hopes of being All Blacks coach, says Ian Jones

The All Blacks’ dismantling by England in the Rugby World Cup semi-final doesn’t put a dent in Ian Foster’s hopes of becoming the next All Blacks coach, says Ian Jones.

The veteran of 79 Tests told TVNZ1's Breakfast today that the defeat was a case of England doing so much right rather than Steve Hansen’s team doing much wrong.

With Hansen stepping down at the end of the tournament, attention now turns to who will take over as head coach.

Current assistant Foster, Crusaders coach Scott Robertson and Japan coach Jamie Joseph are among the leading candidates.

Jones believes the loss to England won’t harm Foster’s claim to the top job significantly.

“No I don’t think directly, he (Foster) would have learned a heck of a lot from that week, how they handled the week possibly and some things when they do the review and how it happened,” Jones said.

“I don’t think it’s going to put a huge dent on the coaching appointment but we’re going to have a good coaching panel. The best person for the job will get the job.”

Jones said the high calibre of candidates reflected the level of the job.

“So they should be [high calibre], this is a high-calibre team," Jones said. "This is representing you and I and the rest of the country.

“We need a new person in there, maybe a different direction, a new voice, different angle, different energy.

“It’s going to be a good next three or four years.”

Jones played in two third-fourth place playoff games during his All Black career, saying it is a tough fixture because “your dream has been shattered the week before”.

“They can redeem themselves to a degree on Friday night,” Jones said of the third-fourth playoff game against Wales.

Source: 1 NEWS
