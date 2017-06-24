Workhorse Kieran Read 'a bit grumpy' Steve Hansen didn't take him off earlier against Lions

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has joked about skipper Kieran Read's reaction to being subbed off in the 75th minute of the first Test with the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park.

Read, who was making his comeback after nearly two months out injured with a broken thumb, left the field to a standing ovation from the Eden Park faithful, putting in a colossal performance for his side.

Speaking after the match, Hansen singled out his captain for his influential performance.

"The bloke to my left here (Read) was outstanding," Hansen said.