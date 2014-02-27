 

'I worked all my life to get my dream job and I failed' - Sir John Kirwan opens up about Blues struggles

All Blacks legend Sir John Kirwan's days as a rugby coach appear to be over, with the former Blues boss admitting he doesn't plan on taking the helm of a side ever again.

Ex-Blues coach Sir John Kirwan

Source: Photosport

Sir John, 53, rose to prominence during his 63 Tests for the All Blacks, winning the 1987 World Cup before retiring from international duty in 1994.

As a coach, stints in Japan, Italy and England eventually saw him take the reigns at the Blues, residing over a disastrous three-year stint with the Auckland Super Rugby side.

Speaking to 66 Magazine, Sir John opened up about his tumultuous time at the helm of the Blues.

"I worked all my life to get my dream job and I failed," he said.

"It was horrible. I wasn't sleeping. I'd made a lot of mistakes but it was a five-year turnaround not a three-year turnaround.

"I never say never, but I'm not planning on coaching again."

However, despite his tenure being deemed a failure by many in New Zealand rugby circle, Sir John still speaks positively of his time in charge.

"The Blues was one of the best things to happen to me, it just didn't work out. It was a testing time for me, my mental health and my career. After that experience I took some time off to realise what I would do.

"I love the game. I still love the Blues. The game has given me everything, so how can you turn your back on a game that has given you everything and not still love it?"

Having stepped away from coaching, Sir John is now working as a pundit and analyst for Sky TV.

