Worcester set up special email after messages of support for Michael Fatialofa pour in

English Premiership side Worcester Warriors have established a special email address for injured lock and former Hurricane, Michael Fatialofa.

Michael Fatialofa in hospital after his neck injury. Source: Tatiana Fatialofa / Instagram

Fatialofa, 27, has been under medical care since early January, having injured his neck in a tackle while playing for his Worcester club side against Saracens.

The former Hurricanes lock successfully underwent surgery in order to alleviate pressure on his spinal cord and is now facing time in intensive care while he recovers.

As a response to the hundreds of messages of support they've received for Fatialofa, Worcester have taken the step of establishing a special email address, solely for well wishes directed the Kiwi's way.

"More than 760 messages of support have been sent in just five days to the special email address that has been set up by the club," Worcester said in a statement.

"The messages include one from Brad Barritt, the captain of Saracens who were Warriors' opponents when Michael suffered a neck injury in the Premiership match at Allianz Park on January 4."