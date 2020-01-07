TODAY |

Worcester set up special email after messages of support for Michael Fatialofa pour in

Source:  1 NEWS

English Premiership side Worcester Warriors have established a special email address for injured lock and former Hurricane, Michael Fatialofa.

Michael Fatialofa in hospital after his neck injury. Source: Tatiana Fatialofa / Instagram

Fatialofa, 27, has been under medical care since early January, having injured his neck in a tackle while playing for his Worcester club side against Saracens.

The former Hurricanes lock successfully underwent surgery in order to alleviate pressure on his spinal cord and is now facing time in intensive care while he recovers.

As a response to the hundreds of messages of support they've received for Fatialofa, Worcester have taken the step of establishing a special email address, solely for well wishes directed the Kiwi's way.

"More than 760 messages of support have been sent in just five days to the special email address that has been set up by the club," Worcester said in a statement.

"The messages include one from Brad Barritt, the captain of Saracens who were Warriors' opponents when Michael suffered a neck injury in the Premiership match at Allianz Park on January 4."

Fans wishing to pen their own message of support can do so - with fats@warriors.co.uk established to handle the sheer volume of well wishes coming his way.

Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:17
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck shocked by size of junior athletes at US training facility
2
Record opening stand sees Australia demolish India in first ODI
3
Dan Carter, Brodie Retallick both score for Japanese club Kobelco Steelers in season's first game
4
Steven Adams cops another blow to nether regions in Thunder's win over Timberwolves
5
Beauden Barrett grabs wicket while rolling his arm over in Auckland club cricket match
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

All Black World Cup winner Adam Thomson training with Chiefs as part of recovery from spinal infection
00:45

Any international coach would 'seriously consider' joining Crusaders, Mark Jones says

All Blacks, NZR looking for new major sponsor after AIG blows final whistle

Michael Fatialofa facing 'many weeks' in intensive care following freak neck injury in English Premiership