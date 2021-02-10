Worcester fire back at Fatialofa over hospital bill claim

The Worcester Warriors have hit back at Michael Fatialofa's claim that the club has yet to pay his hospital bill.

Michael Fatialofa Source: Photosport

The former Hurricanes lock suffered a severe spinal injury while playing for Worcester early last year and spent months in a rehabilitation facility after leaving intensive care.

Fatialofa has tweeted that "hopefully the Worcester Warriors will pay my hospital bill this year" with a fingers crossed emoji.

His social media post has drawn a swift response from the Warriors, who have issued a statement.

"We are disappointed and surprised to read Michael's comment on social media about outstanding hospital fees as we have heard nothing from him or anyone since he returned from New Zealand before Christmas," the statement said.

"To be clear we will always be here to support him and are just a phone call away.

"We are also concerned that the hospital where he was treated still seem to be contacting Michael about unpaid fees because we are also waiting a response to our last communication with them.

"The club has already paid the fees it was responsible for - running into tens of thousands of pounds - which was over and above the club's obligations and insurances.

Neither the club nor Michael are responsible for any additional fees.