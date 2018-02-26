 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'I wonder if he'll turn up to training today' - cheeky Blues fullback Michael Collins makes fun of rumours SBW quitting New Zealand rugby

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Blues fullback Michael Collins isn't at all fazed about reports coming out of Australia that his star teammate Sonny Bill Williams is leaving for the Roosters at the end of the Super Rugby season.

Collins instead made a light-hearted joke at Blues training today about the whole scenario.

The Blues utility back said he isn’t reading too much into reports that Sonny Bill Williams will be returning to the Roosters.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I wonder if he'll turn up to training today, will see," said Collins with a grin to 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville. 

"I'm sure that always especially with Sonny that there is always going to be stuff like that."

Collins said that he and his teammates, if anything, will just give the cross-code star stick about the rumours.

Sonny Bill Williams of the Blues and teammate Michael Collins. Super Rugby match, Blues v Hurricanes at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 15 April 2017 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Sonny Bill Williams of the Blues and teammate Michael Collins.

Source: Photosport

"Give him a bit s**t every now and then I'd say."

According to former Roosters forward-turned-media personality Jimmy Smith, Williams has been told he won't be part of the All Blacks' future campaigns - including next year's 2019 World Cup - paving the way for the 32-year-old to return to the NRL.

The All Blacks and Sydney Roosters today hit back at the claims, saying the statements are false.

Related

Blues

Roosters' Sonny Bill Williams. Round two Telstra Premiership NRL match, Vodafone Warriors v Sydney Roosters, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16th March 2013. Photo: photosport.co.nz

All Blacks slam Sonny Bill Williams exit rumours as 'rubbish' as Sydney Roosters boss clarifies star is NOT returning to NRL club
The Blues coach was thrilled with the performance of his star player in their 22-16 win at Eden Park.

SBW heading back to NRL after being told by All Blacks he's no longer in their plans - report

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
The Blues coach was thrilled with the performance of his star player in their 22-16 win at Eden Park.

SBW heading back to NRL after being told by All Blacks he's no longer in their plans - report

2
Roosters' Sonny Bill Williams. Round two Telstra Premiership NRL match, Vodafone Warriors v Sydney Roosters, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16th March 2013. Photo: photosport.co.nz

All Blacks slam Sonny Bill Williams exit rumours as 'rubbish' as Sydney Roosters boss clarifies star is NOT returning to NRL club

00:15
3
This was by far the strangest birdie Tiger hit in his final round at Honda Classic.

Watch: Look out! Tiger Woods' tee shot hits unsuspecting goose waddling down fairway

00:15
4
NZ beat England by three wickets with four balls remaining thanks to a late cameo from Santner in Hamilton.

Mitchell Santner says advice from Ross Taylor was key to heroic Blacks Caps outing against England

00:57
5
The project has made considerable progress this summer due to some nice, dry weather.

Watch: Drone footage shows Christchurch's new sports park taking shape

01:57
Filipa Payne says the Corrections Minister has gone quiet since entering government.

Kelvin Davis labelled 'gutless' over sudden silence on Kiwis detained in Australia

Activists say the Corrections Minister has gone quiet on the issue since entering government.

00:30
Road workers in the area are also continuing to struggle with clearing debris from the roads.

Watch: Shocking new vision shows home completely swallowed by debris after Cyclone Gita smashed Kaikoura

Road workers continue to struggle with clearing the roads from debris.

05:43
After being held on Christmas Island Ronald Neilson has been deported to NZ, where he knows no one.

'It broke me. I didn't want to come back to NZ' - Man deported from Australian home after enduring 10 months detained on Christmas Island

After 10 months living in Australia's notorious Christmas Island detention centre, Ronald Nielson signed his deportation papers to New Zealand - a place he barely knew.

Roosters' Sonny Bill Williams. Round two Telstra Premiership NRL match, Vodafone Warriors v Sydney Roosters, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16th March 2013. Photo: photosport.co.nz

All Blacks slam Sonny Bill Williams exit rumours as 'rubbish' as Sydney Roosters boss clarifies star is NOT returning to NRL club

An All Blacks spokesperson told 1 NEWS this morning one-time Rooster Jimmy Smith's claims are totally incorrect.

St John Ambulance (file picture).

Ambulance allegedly stolen while crew helping patient in Dunedin

Last night the vehicle was stopped by police using road spikes, after it was tracked using its GPS.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 