'I wonder if he'll turn up to training today' - cheeky Blues fullback Michael Collins makes fun of rumours SBW quitting New Zealand rugby

Blues fullback Michael Collins isn't at all fazed about reports coming out of Australia that his star teammate Sonny Bill Williams is leaving for the Roosters at the end of the Super Rugby season.

Collins instead made a light-hearted joke at Blues training today about the whole scenario.

"I wonder if he'll turn up to training today, will see," said Collins with a grin to 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville.

"I'm sure that always especially with Sonny that there is always going to be stuff like that."

Collins said that he and his teammates, if anything, will just give the cross-code star stick about the rumours.

Sonny Bill Williams of the Blues and teammate Michael Collins. Source: Photosport

"Give him a bit s**t every now and then I'd say."

According to former Roosters forward-turned-media personality Jimmy Smith, Williams has been told he won't be part of the All Blacks' future campaigns - including next year's 2019 World Cup - paving the way for the 32-year-old to return to the NRL.