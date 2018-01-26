Women's Sevens batter Ireland to earn Sydney semi-final spot

The New Zealand Women have progressed to the semi-final of the Sydney Sevens, defeating Ireland 36-0 in their quarter-final match this afternoon.

New Zealand's Michaela Blyde runs in a try against Japan on day one of the World Rugby Women's Sevens Series in Sydney. Source: Photosport

After going through yesterday's opening day unbeaten, the New Zealand women were again in unstoppable form, scoring almost at will to book their semi-final berth.

Star player Portia Woodman scored a brace, adding to her 10 tries from yesterday, while Michaela Blyde also went over twice.

Two more tries from Stacey Waka and Gayle Broughton sealed the win, setting up a clash with Canada for a spot in tonights final.