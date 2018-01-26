 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Women's Sevens batter Ireland to earn Sydney semi-final spot

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The New Zealand Women have progressed to the semi-final of the Sydney Sevens, defeating Ireland 36-0 in their quarter-final match this afternoon.

New Zealand's Michaela Blyde runs in a try against Japan on day one of the World Rugby Women's Sevens Series in Sydney on 26th January, 2018. Photo credit: Mike Lee - KLC fotos for World Rugby

New Zealand's Michaela Blyde runs in a try against Japan on day one of the World Rugby Women's Sevens Series in Sydney.

Source: Photosport

After going through yesterday's opening day unbeaten, the New Zealand women were again in unstoppable form, scoring almost at will to book their semi-final berth.

Star player Portia Woodman scored a brace, adding to her 10 tries from yesterday, while Michaela Blyde also went over twice.

Two more tries from Stacey Waka and Gayle Broughton sealed the win, setting up a clash with Canada for a spot in tonights final.

In the other semi-final, series leaders and hosts Australia face Russia. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The former world number one finished -1 at Torey Pines.

Final hole birdie sees Tiger Woods make cut to survive in San Diego

2
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 25: Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark plays a forehand in her semi-final match against Elise Mertens of Belgium on day 11 of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 25, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

'I have always believed in myself' - Caroline Wozniacki gunning for maiden Grand Slam crown

3
New Zealand's Michaela Blyde runs in a try against Japan on day one of the World Rugby Women's Sevens Series in Sydney on 26th January, 2018. Photo credit: Mike Lee - KLC fotos for World Rugby

Women's Sevens batter Ireland to earn Sydney semi-final spot

00:37
4
Newly obtained doping records are believed to have played a part in the decision to not include Semion Elistratov and Victor Ahn in the 169 Russian athletes participating in the Olympics.

'Fight until the end'- Russian athletes demand answers for Olympics denial


00:22
5
The WBC champion threw his support behind the unbeaten Kiwi for the heavyweight bout.

Watch: Deontay Wilder says Joseph Parker 'definitely has got to knock Joshua out'

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

00:33
Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

Watch: Mongrel Mob members deliver fierce haka in support of indigenous Australians on Australia Day

Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

00:43
We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.

Watch: Typical Aussies! 1 NEWS explains why it's been so hot in NZ and it's set to get even hotter

We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.


00:21
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Video of the week: The moment a pair of orca glide past terrified kids swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island

Shane Watt filmed the incident at Enclosure Bay, on the island's northern side.


01:45
Gang members and iwi leaders joined the residents, all telling P users and dealers they aren't welcomed in Huntly.

'P is a monster' - hundreds march in Huntly to banish meth from their community

Gang members and iwi leaders joined the residents, all telling P users and dealers they aren't welcomed in the Waikato town.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 