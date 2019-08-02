'Without our community, we won't have a team' - Northland Taniwha taking grassroots approach into new season

The Northland Taniwha are taking a different approach into this season's Mitre 10 Cup, concentrating on a grassroots approach just as much as on field results as they tackle local conservation.

The Taniwha squad have spent a week living and training in Kaikohe, visiting different schools as part of their new initiative.

Coach Derren Witcombe is eager to see his side in amongst the community they'll be representing over the course of the upcoming season.

"Part of our vision is getting connected with our communities," he said. "Without our community, we wont' have a team."

Their community work has seen them visit one of Northland's most famous residents, giant kauri Tāne Mahuta, drawing attention to kauri dieback in Northland.

Tāne Mahuta sits on Northland Rugby's crest, and coach Witcombe is eager to help out wherever possible.

"We wear it on our chest so it's really fitting that we can help get the message out," he continued.

"They said [kauri dieback] was only 20 metres away from Tāne Mahuta so it's pretty close," lock Josh Goodhue added. "If it gets in there it could do a lot of damage to the tree, and probably kill it."

The Taniwha are hoping to pave the way for the next generation.

"Hopefully us being here is going to inspire," Witcombe said.