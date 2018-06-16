 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'Wisdom has prevailed' - France coach praises decision to rescind Benjamin Fall red card

share

Source:

1 NEWS

France coach Jacques Brunel has praised World Rugby's decision to rescind the red card of fullback Benjamin Fall, heading into his side's third Test against the All Blacks in Dunedin on Saturday.

Benjamin Fall's night was over after this scary contact with Barrett.
Source: SKY

After Fall was shown a red card early in his side's 26-13 loss to the All Blacks in Wellington by referee Angus Gardner, World Rugby yesterday overturned the decision, taking into account factors that would deem the fullback as being harshly treated.

Speaking to French media, Brunel praised the decision that will see Fall available for selection in this weekend's series finale.

"It is a decision taken with hindsight and discernment," Brunel said.

"It takes into account the sequence of events that led to this involuntary collision. Wisdom has prevailed."

France will end their tour of New Zealand against the All Blacks at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:08
1
The plane landed safely despite the fire, which was filmed by an unnamed passenger.

Saudi Arabia World Cup team's plane catches fire on their way to their match

00:15
2
The Three Lions' captain scored a brace in the 2-1 win in Volgograd.

Watch: Harry Kane nets late winner as England sneak past Tunisia to start FIFA World Cup tournament with a win

00:15
3
The Three Lions' captain scored a brace in the 2-1 win in Volgograd.

England, Sweden and Belgium kick off FIFA World Cup campaigns with wins

00:34
4
The new guys in the squad were given a brilliant but painful welcome by their teammates.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga stars welcome rookies with hilarious initiation involving ping pong balls

5

'I love you daddy' - Harper Beckham pens adorable Father's Day letter to dad David

04:54
The Deputy PM says the Government is trying to facilitate DHB’s to "be more generous" in their pay offer to nurses.

'We can't fix everything up after six months' – Winston Peters asks for patience in nurses' pay dispute

The Deputy PM says the Government is trying to facilitate DHBs to "be more generous" in their pay offer to nurses.

00:15
The Three Lions' captain scored a brace in the 2-1 win in Volgograd.

Watch: Harry Kane nets late winner as England sneak past Tunisia to start FIFA World Cup tournament with a win

The Three Lions' captain scored a brace in the 2-1 win in Volgograd.

00:34
The twister reportedly hit a property in the Waikato town yesterday as strong winds battered the area.

Watch: New footage shows tornado destroying shed in Matamata

Locals reported seeing a funnel-shaped cloud yesterday afternoon as a storm front passed across the Waikato town.

02:20
1 NEWS can reveal a HPSNZ employee has contacted someone someone who asked to be part of the investigation whose involvement was meant to be confidential.

Exclusive: Independent investigation into High Performance Sport NZ, Cycling NZ already under fire

1 NEWS can reveal a HPSNZ employee has contacted someone who asked to be part of the investigation, whose involvement was meant to be confidential.

00:43
A proposed by-law would ban begging and rough sleeping within five metres of retail and hospitality areas.

Tauranga protesters tackle Council's controversial proposed ban on beggars, rough sleeping

A proposed by-law would ban begging and rough sleeping within five metres of retail, hospitality areas.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 