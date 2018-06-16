'Wisdom has prevailed' - France coach praises decision to rescind Benjamin Fall red card

France coach Jacques Brunel has praised World Rugby's decision to rescind the red card of fullback Benjamin Fall, heading into his side's third Test against the All Blacks in Dunedin on Saturday.

After Fall was shown a red card early in his side's 26-13 loss to the All Blacks in Wellington by referee Angus Gardner, World Rugby yesterday overturned the decision, taking into account factors that would deem the fullback as being harshly treated.

Speaking to French media, Brunel praised the decision that will see Fall available for selection in this weekend's series finale.

"It is a decision taken with hindsight and discernment," Brunel said.

"It takes into account the sequence of events that led to this involuntary collision. Wisdom has prevailed."