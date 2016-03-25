 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'Winning the competition is not out of our reach' - Waratahs set sights on Super Rugby title after win over Highlanders

share

Source:

AAP

The trans-Tasman hoodoo is over but playmaker Bernard Foley is interested in bigger things, declaring the NSW Waratahs can push for another unlikely Super Rugby title.

Bernard Foley in action during the Waratahs Super Rugby training session at Kippax Lake in March.

Bernard Foley in action during the Waratahs Super Rugby training session at Kippax Lake in March.

Source: Getty

The Waratahs' 41-12 dispatch of a 14-man Highlanders outfit on Saturday snapped New Zealand's 40-match winning streak over Australian teams.

While a significant marker for the local sides, Wallabies five-eighth Foley revealed the Waratahs are fuelled by the belief they have what it takes to emulate their 2014 championship.

"That's what it appears from the outside, everyone saying how good it was that it's finally happened," Foley said.

"But for us it's something we haven't spoken about because we know we can be doing it each week.

"It's something this team is capable of ... we have to do it regularly and we'll take the congratulations and the back-slapping at the end of the season when we've won this competition."

Foley will play his 100th game for NSW on Saturday when the Tahs return to New Zealand to take on the Chiefs.

The 28-year-old was around for the epic title triumph under Michael Cheika four years ago and said the experience had only made him hungrier for a repeat.

"The motivation is probably now deeper to do it again," he said.

"You've done it once, you know that you can do it and it's possible, you just want to do it each and every year.

"That's what we're trying to instil in the squad here, the belief that for them it is possible.

"If we keep turning up and doing the work ... winning the competition is not out of our reach."

The next step starts in Hamilton on Saturday, in the last of what has been four- straight Kiwi match-ups for the Tahs.

Lessons from a fortnight ago, when the Waratahs gave up a 29-0 lead to lose 31-29 to the defending-champion Crusaders, will help shape their approach against the Chiefs.

"For us it's knowing the threats the Chiefs will provide," Foley said.

"They're a really dangerous counter-attacking side and also from turnovers.

"It's not giving them easy possessions or in areas where they just want to counter and play and can hurt you with their most dangerous weapons."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:49
1
Frizell thought Highlanders manager Paul McLauglan was pranking him.

Watch: 'I gave back the phone thinking it wasn't for me!' Shannon Frizell shares hilarious story of life-changing call from ABs selectors

02:06
2
The U20s squad has assembled for one last run before heading to France.

Baby Blacks pumped to defend Junior World Cup title after useful training camp in Mount Maunganui

3
Kane Williamson sunrisers ipl

'Little flash, lots of substance' - Kane Williamson named captain of IPL team of the year


00:48
4
The star midfielder nailed a set of barbell rows on a back extension machine.

Watch: Sonny Bill pushes the boundaries as he combines two gym exercises into one in gruelling All Blacks Auckland team workout

5
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Melbourne Storm v Vodafone Warriors during the Anzac Day round 8 match in the 2018 NRL season at AAMI Park, Melbourne, Australia. 25 April 2018. © Copyright photo: www.photosport.nz

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck returns to starting line-up for Warriors' top-four clash with Bunnies as he awaits birth of first child

01:48
1 NEWS Australia correspondent Kimberlee Downs went to Gosford, to meet Father Rod Bower, who is fast becoming a political firebrand.

'It's time for churches to stand up' – meet the Aussie priest standing up for gay rights, US shooting victims and asylum seekers

1 NEWS Australia correspondent Kimberlee Downs went to Gosford, to meet Father Rod Bower, who is fast becoming a political firebrand.

01:59
The Justice Minister said community safety was the priority, but changes to reduce the prison population could be on the horizon.

Andrew Little signals overhaul of criminal justice system in face of rising prison populations

The Justice Minister said community safety was the priority and implementation would start next year.

View: How do Harry and Meghan's official wedding portraits compare with Prince William and Kate Middleton's from 2011?

The are a couple of glaring differences in the snaps the two royal couples had taken.

06:14
What can go wrong when you buy land? Can you assume it’s fit to build on? How can you find out first?

Get good advice before you buy a section - Fair Go's tips after Christchurch couple found material buried on their lot

Fair Go has provided a useful due diligence checklist.


Roger Te Tai's wife Sally Anderson removed her own moko from business branding due to a backlash.

Should Pakeha be allowed to get traditional Maori moko?

Debate has been sparked after pakeha life coach Sally Anderson removed her own moko from branding due to a backlash.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 