The Chiefs will soon begin a unique transition period away from coach Warren Gatland, who will leave the side for a year.

Winless in Super Rugby Aotearoa, the Chiefs will look to send Gatland off with a win against the Hurricanes on Saturday.

He'll then set his sights on coaching the Lions for the South African tour next year.

However, he would like to be back in some capacity, if Covid-19 wipes out the Lions tour.