'Why wouldn't you want to get a result?' – Breakfast's Hilary, Jack and Brodie on drawn All Blacks vs Lions test

Breakfast

The Breakfast team says everyone was left deflated after the draw.
Parker is in the United Kingdom to promote his September title defence against British fighter Hughie Fury.

Video: 'I'm dead' - Kiwi champ Joseph Parker pushed to the limit training alongside former heavyweight champ David Haye


Chris Froome defended and extended his overall lead on an ultra-tough day of high drama.

British rider Chris Froome extends lead at Tour de France after gruelling stage nine

Tyla-Mia Foster won the under-13s race against more than 30 student.

Far North's 'Flash' beats off competitors from top schools to win North Island U-13 Secondary School Cycling Champs

The PM was at Eden Park watching the match which ended with a controversial call by the ref.

Bill English weighs in on All Blacks draw with Lions: 'It shouldn't have got that close'

Bennett improved 14 places on general classification after crossing the finish line seventh.

Kiwi cyclist George Bennett surges into 10th place at Tour de France

'Huge concern' after sick child turned away from multiple Waikato health clinics - Dr Lance O'Sullivan

"It's an experience I don't think any New Zealand family should have to go through," says the Northland GP.

Mr Peters says the Green's owe NZ first "an apology" over their co-leader's comments.

Winston Peter's labels Green Party 'raging hypocrites' but won't definitely rule out coalition with them

Mr Peters says Green’s owe NZ first an apology over co-leader’s "racist" accusation.

NZFirst supporters bussed into Palmerston North to be told everything is not well in the regions.

NZ First hits back at Metiria Turei's comments on immigration approach, puts coalition into question

"My warning to the Greens is don't call New Zealand First racist."

The All Blacks' first-five missed several chances to give his side a win over the past two Tests.

'Stats mean nothing' – Steve Hansen defends Beauden Barrett over missed kicks against Lions

The All Blacks' first-five missed several chances to give his side a series win.

There were plenty of other fans behind the scenes today.

'We have a chance after all' - France's refusal to help TNZ made for defining moment after dramatic capsize

It was reported Grant Dalton requested equipment from the French to fix the boat, but were refused.


 
