'Why are we giving jobs to second-rate Kiwis?' - Alan Jones takes aim at Kiwis in Australian rugby

Former Wallabies coach and conservative Sydney talkback radio host Alan Jones has taken aim at Kiwi rugby administrators and coaches in a newspaper column titled “Why are we giving jobs to second-rate Kiwis?”

The piece for The Australian takes aim at Kiwi Waratahs boss Andrew Hore, as well as coaches Rob Penney and Dave Rennie, who are reported to be taking over the Waratahs and Wallabies respectively next year.

Jones says he is in disbelief that Penney, “an average Kiwi coach”, is going to replace another New Zealander, Darryl Gibson as Waratahs coach.

“Let’s be blunt, the NSW CEO, Andrew Hore, is a very average Kiwi administrator, these people are not working in New Zealand because they are not good enough,” the piece reads.

“We certainly don’t interview people like David Campese, the Bradman of rugby, yet now we look like being lumped with this.”

Jones coached the Wallabies from 1984 to 87 which included Australia’s first Grand Slam in 1984 and the Bledisloe Cup victory in 1986.