Why Beauden Barrett won't wear 10 for the Blues against Hurricanes

Despite the arrival Beauden Barrett at the Blues, don't expect to don the number 10 jersey any time soon, says Scotty Stevenson.

With Barrett in line to debut against the Hurricanes at Eden Park on Saturday, the outstanding form of Otere Black prior to the Covid-19 sporting shutdown will mean the All Blacks star will be shoehorned in elsewhere.

"A lot of people would love to see him in the 10 jersey, I don't think it's going to happen," Stevenson told TVNZ 1's Breakfast.

"I think he'll start at fullback."

"Otere Black - another former Hurricane - led that team to five wins in seven games, and of course they beat the Hurricanes this season already, in Wellington."

With the Blues-Hurricanes' Eden Park showdown taking place on Sunday afternoon, ominous signs are also there that the Auckland side could be in the box seat to begin Super Rugby Aotearoa with a bang.

"The Blues' last afternoon game at Eden Park was a 43-10 massacre of the Lions. They love an afternoon.

"The weather forecast looks good, and they've got a strong side.

"Mark Telea on the wing hopefully. Otere Black was leading the points scoring in the competition before Covid hit, Hoskins Sotutu one of the outrageous loose forwards in the game. The match ups are great.

"Unfortunately no Jordie Barrett, but Beauden Barrett for the Blues - the crowds are going to flock and see him whether he's 15 or 10, I think 15."

Barrett is also warned to expect some flack from his former side, with long time teammate TJ Perenara the most likely candidate to fire a few barbs.

"He'll be so keen to get out there and prove a point, and there'll be some chat coming Beauden's way for sure."