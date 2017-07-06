'Who's goal kicking?' - Barrett brothers resort to sibling rivalry to determine All Blacks goal kicking responsibilities

The All Blacks face the Lions with a peculiar conundrum in the lead up to the series deciding Test match in Auckland, who will be in charge of the goal kicking?

New Zealand will come into the match with two established goal kickers in the form of Barrett brothers Jordie and Beauden.

The eldest Barrett brother, Beauden says they'll resort to some classic sibling rivalry to settle the responsibility, laying down a challenge to his younger brother.

"We'll have a comp this afternoon and see what happens!"