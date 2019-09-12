TODAY |

Whittaker's unveil 'home' and 'away' flavoured chocolates to celebrate Rugby World Cup

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
Food and Drink

Kiwi confectionery company Whittaker's is getting into the spirit of the Rugby World Cup with the release of two limited edition chocolates they believe "showcase signature flavours of New Zealand and Japan".

Whittaker's unveiled the "Home" and "Away" blocks of chocolate this morning - the home block made to taste like "an iconic New Zealand Flat White in a chocolate block" while the away flavour combines Japanese matcha with pistachios. Both are combined with white chocolate.

Whittaker's marketing manager Holly Whittaker said the company were excited to bring their own flavour to the tournament.

"We think Flat White coffee is as Kiwi as the All Blacks and it was important to us to really capture that unique taste, which we believe we’ve achieved by pairing the perfect hit of roasted coffee with our White Chocolate," Whittaker's said in a statement.

"Our ‘Away’ block has a hint of Japanese matcha, which is perfectly balanced with our supremely smooth White Chocolate, and to top it off has the added crunch of caramelised pistachios throughout.

The blocks also feature unique packaging with artwork based on New Zealand and Japan. 

The design for the "Home" block is based on a 1930s painting of Mt Taranaki by Edward John Evelyn Holmwood and the "Away" block is based on an 1858 painting of Mt Fuji by Utagawa Hiroshige.

Both chocolates will be available in supermarkets and retail outlets nationwide from September 16.

Whittaker's limited edition Rugby World Cup chocolates. Source: Whittaker's
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Six All Blacks, including Ngani Laumape and Owen Franks, make RWC 'Snub XV' squad
2
Watch: Team NZ's foiling mononhull for America's Cup tested on Waitematā Harbour
3
'A player will die in front of TV cameras' - Former Lions captain fears professional rugby deaths inevitable
4
Watch: Japanese kids perform impressive haka to welcome All Blacks to Rugby World Cup
5
Joseph Parker's next fight under threat after Dereck Chisora threatens to pull out
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:54

All Blacks taking 'no excuses' approach into World Cup opener with Springboks

Six All Blacks, including Ngani Laumape and Owen Franks, make RWC 'Snub XV' squad

Rookie Samoan halfback's RWC dream over due to dislocated shoulder
00:30

All Blacks get stuck into first training session in Japan as RWC opener against South Africa looms