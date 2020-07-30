Whitelock to play 150th match for Crusaders, Drummond at halfback to face Chiefs

Sam Whitelock will notch up his 150th Super Rugby cap for the Crusaders, named to start in the second row of this weekend's Super Rugby Aotearoa clash against the Chiefs in Hamilton.

Source: Photosport

Prop Joe Moody however won't travel with the side, missing the match due to a family bereavement. George Bower will start in the front row in his place, with Isi Tu'ungafasi coming onto the bench as a result.

Elsewhere, Mitchell Drummond is given the nod at halfback, replacing Bryn Hall who started in the loss to the Hurricanes in Christchurch earlier this month.

Crusaders: 15. Will Jordan, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Fetuli Paea, 12. Jack Goodhue, 11. George Bridge, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Mitchell Drummong, 8. Tom Sanders, 7. Tom Christie, 6. Sione Havili, 5. Mitchell Dunshea, 4. Sam Whitelock, 3. Michael Alaalatoa, 2. Codie Taylor (c), 1. George Bower.