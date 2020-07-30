TODAY |

Whitelock to play 150th match for Crusaders, Drummond at halfback to face Chiefs

Source:  1 NEWS

Sam Whitelock will notch up his 150th Super Rugby cap for the Crusaders, named to start in the second row of this weekend's Super Rugby Aotearoa clash against the Chiefs in Hamilton.

Sam Whitelock lifts the Super Rugby trophy Source: Photosport

Prop Joe Moody however won't travel with the side, missing the match due to a family bereavement. George Bower will start in the front row in his place, with Isi Tu'ungafasi coming onto the bench as a result.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Proceeds from Whitelock's game-worn jersey against the Chiefs will go towards Farmstrong. Source: Breakfast

Elsewhere, Mitchell Drummond is given the nod at halfback, replacing Bryn Hall who started in the loss to the Hurricanes in Christchurch earlier this month.

Crusaders: 15. Will Jordan, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Fetuli Paea, 12. Jack Goodhue, 11. George Bridge, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Mitchell Drummong, 8. Tom Sanders, 7. Tom Christie, 6. Sione Havili, 5. Mitchell Dunshea, 4. Sam Whitelock, 3. Michael Alaalatoa, 2. Codie Taylor (c), 1. George Bower.

Reserves: 16. Andrew Makalio, 17. Isi Tu'ungafasi, 18. Oliver Jager, 19. Quinten Strange, 20. Billy Harmon, 21. Bryn Hall, 22. Brett Cameron, 23. Leicester Fainga'anuku.

Rugby
Crusaders
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Warriors coach pinpoints rising star as key to club's rebuild - 'He's a 10-year player for us'
2
Steven Adams dribbles ball while sitting down before scoring with 'Kiwi-step' in bizarre NBA scrimmage play
3
Fiji coach sets sights on Hoskins Sotutu, host of other Kiwi based stars
4
Jacinda Ardern says case of Warriors duo unable to return to NZ 'looking to be resolved'
5
'It's just the challenge' - Former All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams confirms NRL return
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
04:23

Andy Haden was 'significant All Black' who should be remembered for more than infamous lineout dive against Wales, Keith Quinn says

Tony Brown says Highlanders involved in Queenstown drama 'let team down' but won't miss game time

Former All Blacks captain Andy Haden dies aged 69

Russia surprises rugby world with Vladimir Putin-backed bid for 2027 World Cup