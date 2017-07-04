'Whenever we've done it, we've performed well' - Lions defend Queenstown trip before Test series decider

The British and Irish Lions insist their four-day sojourn to Queenstown before Saturday's Test series decider against the All Blacks in Auckland is not a gamble and has its medical merits.

The Lions, fresh off a 24-21 second-Test victory, have escaped to the Southern Alps for rest and relaxation before travelling north on Wednesday.

They've been seen jetboating, strolling around town and visiting Queenstown's various picturesque sites, as well as venturing further afield to Milford Sound.

Lions strength and conditioning boss Paul Stridgeon said the tactic worked for the Lions in 2009 and 2013, and also with Wales under Warren Gatland.

The players have not been placed on an alcohol ban.

"We did it in a big World Cup week with Wales and it paid off," Stridgeon, who typically works for French club Toulon, told reporters on Tuesday.

"Whenever we've done it, we've performed well. With this group of players, we revisited the plan on Saturday (after the second Test), and we all agreed it was still best for the team.

"The players have been very professional, all very switched on.

"We had a social night early on in the tour, that was very helpful for bonding."

On the injury front, the Lions also confirmed winger Anthony Watson had passed a concussion test and fully recovered from the blow to the head that resulted in Sonny Bill Williams' first-half red card.