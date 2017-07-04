 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


'Whenever we've done it, we've performed well' - Lions defend Queenstown trip before Test series decider

share

Source:

NZN

The British and Irish Lions insist their four-day sojourn to Queenstown before Saturday's Test series decider against the All Blacks in Auckland is not a gamble and has its medical merits.

There's a festival atmosphere in the Otago town today with thousands of British visitors around.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Lions, fresh off a 24-21 second-Test victory, have escaped to the Southern Alps for rest and relaxation before travelling north on Wednesday.

They've been seen jetboating, strolling around town and visiting Queenstown's various picturesque sites, as well as venturing further afield to Milford Sound.

Lions strength and conditioning boss Paul Stridgeon said the tactic worked for the Lions in 2009 and 2013, and also with Wales under Warren Gatland.

The players have not been placed on an alcohol ban.

"We did it in a big World Cup week with Wales and it paid off," Stridgeon, who typically works for French club Toulon, told reporters on Tuesday.

The tourists took some jet boating on Lake Wakatipu and soaked up the snow in chilly Queenstown.
Source: /Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat

"Whenever we've done it, we've performed well. With this group of players, we revisited the plan on Saturday (after the second Test), and we all agreed it was still best for the team.

"The players have been very professional, all very switched on.

"We had a social night early on in the tour, that was very helpful for bonding."

On the injury front, the Lions also confirmed winger Anthony Watson had passed a concussion test and fully recovered from the blow to the head that resulted in Sonny Bill Williams' first-half red card.

A win on Saturday at Eden Park will hand the Gatland-coached Lions their first Test series win on New Zealand soil since 1971.

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Sagan's 2017 Tour de France campaign is over' with an UCI official saying his actions "endangered several riders."

World champ Peter Sagan booted from Tour de France for brutally elbowing rival, causing horrific crash

01:57
2
There's a festival atmosphere in the Otago town today with thousands of British visitors around.

'Whenever we've done it, we've performed well' - Lions defend Queenstown trip before Test series decider

00:44
3
Ashby said it was a pleasure and privilege to celebrate the America's Cup victory.

Aucklanders warned of commuter chaos tomorrow as buses, ferries and trains to be affected by America's Cup parade tomorrow

00:21
4
The All Blacks superstar will have plenty of time to enjoy with his family as he sits on the sidelines.

Watch: SBW gets over four-week ban for brutal hit by having cuddles with adorable daughter Imaan

03:24
5
After Seven Sharp featured Tania Tare, the organisers of New Zealand’s first LPGA event invited her to play.

Watch: Trick-shot star Tania Tare's dream comes true with LPGA invitation

02:08
The warning comes with the release of a report by the Chief Censor.

Portrayal of sexual violence in media is having a negative effect on Kiwi teenagers - Chief Censor's report

Most teens surveyed said their parents were unaware of what they were watching.

02:18
The claim by church leaders comes as the Government announced a multi-million dollar state housing boost for the Hutt Valley.

Housing shortage in Wellington forcing homeless people to commit petty crimes - church leader

The claim comes as the Government announced a multi-million dollar state housing boost for the Hutt Valley.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:59
The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

Watch: Daughter of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi composer says we've been singing the song wrong for over 50 years

The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

00:31
Archdeacon Martin Robinson is welcoming 30 new social homes in the Hutt Valley, but says it's not going to stem demand.

Watch: Some Kiwis choosing 'to go back to prison' to escape winter cold, says religious leader

"The housing opportunities aren't necessarily there for those folks," says Archdeacon Martin Robinson.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ