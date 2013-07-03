'We've planned to have none involved': Highlanders never intended on sending All Blacks to Brisbane Tens

Highlanders coach Tony Brown says the Highlanders are not planning on sending any All Blacks to the Brisbane Tens next month.

Ben Smith on the counter attack for Highlanders Source: Photosport

Earlier this week it was reported that New Zealand Rugby will block all current All Blacks from playing due to a compulsory 12-week stand down period following last year's tour to Europe.

Tournament organisers refute those claims and insist that at least 10 All Blacks will be included in the teams of the five New Zealand Super Rugby franchises.

Meanwhile, Brown says he has had no final word from New Zealand Rugby on the obligations for the Tens but confirmed that there are no plans to send any of the Highlanders' All Blacks to Brisbane.

He said top players including the likes of Aaron Smith and Ben Smith will not officially return to the squad until next week so match fitness will be an issue.

"We've planned to have none involved," Brown told media in Dunedin today.

"I've still got no idea what is going on there. We've just planned to have no one involved and that has always been the case."

Brown said his All Blacks aren't physically prepared to play in the tournament but he will consider them for a pre-season match against the Waratahs five days after the Tens but

"We don't want to take anyone that is not prepared and not ready to go," Brown said.

"From my point of view, the All Blacks are not ready to play rugby at that stage.