'We've got the talent' – Augustine Pulu predicts explosive backline to thrive against Highlanders

The Blues skipper is backing his team in their Super Rugby opener in Dunedin.
Blues

00:15
The Kiwi snowboarder qualified top with a whopping score of 97.50.

Watch: Carlos Garcia Knight smashes snowboard big air qualification to seal finals spot

00:15
Jong Kwang-bom could've lost more than his balance if this unsportsmanlike move went wrong.

Watch: North Korean skater takes heavy fall – then appears to grab rival's foot to take him down as well

00:20
Auckland's Jeet Raval was happy with his effort, after help from Canterbury's Andrew Ellis.

Watch: Black Caps star nails rival in the head with brutal straight shot, ball flies over rope for six

Highlanders captain Ben Smith in action during the Super Rugby match between Hurricanes v Highlanders, Westpac Stadium, Saturday 18th March 2017. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / www.photosport.nz

Highlanders name strong side to face Blues in Super Rugby opener

The Black Caps' all-rounder was top scorer for NZ in their seven-wicket loss last night.

LIVE: Black Caps bat first against Australia in explosive T20 tri-series finale

01:59
Derek Fox read the first official Te Karere news bulletin in 1983 – all four minutes of it!

Whakanuia! Te Karere marks 35 years of broadcasting in Te Reo Maori

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:51
Cyclone Gita has left a huge trail of destruction on Takaka Hill after slamming into the South Island yesterday.

Watch: Confronting new helicopter footage shows mammoth task ahead to clear Takaka Hill slips

00:36
Billy Haldane captured this startling footage on his farm in Bainham.

Raw: Watch as raging torrents of water rush over sodden Golden Bay paddocks during Cyclone Gita

01:31
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Weather easing as ex-Tropical Cyclone Gita moves away from country, some rain for east of South Island

