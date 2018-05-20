 

Rugby


'We've got some talented people' - 2018 All Blacks squad Steve Hansen's toughest to pick

A surplus of talent left the All Blacks selectors scratching their heads this year.
Source: 1 NEWS

All Blacks

Lawrence Dallaglio couldn't believe Haskell missed his team's game - "injured foot" or not.

'Poor form!' England legend slams former Highlander James Haskell for attending Royal Wedding over team's semi-final

It's not yet clear what made Ashwin Willemse so upset.

Former Springbok storms off set, accuses co-hosts of being patronising - 'I'm glad it happened on live TV so people see!'


Super Rugby's leading try scorer, Lam wasn't picked for today's squad announcement.

Watch: Unlucky Ben Lam 'really close' to All Blacks selection, says Steve Hansen

A 10-3 aggregate victory sends the Kiwi side to the CWC for the first time.

Video: Team Wellington claim OFC Champions League, book spot at Club World Cup

The Chiefs halfback was given the warmest of welcomes by his Hurricanes counterpart as he arrived for the All Blacks' North Island foundation day.

Shannon Frizell, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Jordan Taufua named in All Blacks' squad but no room for red-hot Ben Lam

