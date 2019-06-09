'We've got some big decisions' - Crusaders to welcome All Blacks pair back for Super Rugby playoffs

The Crusaders' chances of a third straight Super Rugby title could be in line for a boost, with coach Scott Robertson hinting at the return of All Blacks duo Owen Franks and Codie Taylor for the upcoming playoffs.

Having swatted aside the Rebels 66-0 in Christchurch last night, the Crusaders have guaranteed themselves home advantage for the upcoming playoffs, now with a bye week before the first knockout round.

Speaking to media after the match though, coach Robertson says that his side could be bolstered by the Test match front rowers.

"In just over a week's time, we've got some big decisions about our squad with Owen Franks coming back, Codie Taylor coming back as well," Robertson said.

Franks, 31, has played just four matches so far this season after a shoulder injury, while 28-year old Taylor is coming back from a broken finger.

Meanwhile, with the likes of All Blacks winger George Bridge also return from an enforced rest week, Robertson also says that he has some work to do in deciding his best side for the first round of playoffs in two weeks.

"To win a championship, a lot has got to go right. Full squad, full team. To give every chance to go through in that finals series, you need to have the opportunity to pick your best squad."