'We've got a number that we're negotiating' – NZR hints at professional era for Black Ferns

Following New Zealand Rugby announcing a record profit of $33.4 million for 2017, chief executive Steve Tew has hinted at a groundbreaking deal that will finally see the country's top female players become fully professional.

Following the success of the team at last year's Women's World Cup, calls have grown louder for pay equality between the men's and women's game, allowing for the Black Ferns to become fully professional as athletes.

Addressing media in Auckland today, Tew hinted that a deal between the two parties could be around the corner.

"For 2018 and beyond, we've got a number that we're negotiating," Tew said.

"When we've finished negotiation, we'll share it with you."

Tew also defended the amount of money that NZR had put into the women's game, in a year that saw them bring home a record fifth Women's World Cup.

"When the accounts come out, you'll see what we spent in 2017."

"It was a sizeable amount of money, the Black Ferns are well resourced - to go to the World Cup and the result reflected that."