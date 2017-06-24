 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


'We've got to keep working' - Israel Dagg urges All Blacks to stay on track after Lions victory

share

Source:

NZN

All Blacks stalwart Israel Dagg has placed an already-wounded British and Irish Lions side on notice, saying his teammates are yet to hit their peak despite their powerful 30-15 victory over the tourists last night.

Despite the 30-15 win at Eden Park, Hansen and the All Blacks aren't getting carried away.
Source: 1 NEWS

Dagg was involved in two key incidents at Eden Park, holding up Elliot Daly to prevent the Lions from taking a second-minute lead before throwing the pass Codie Taylor collected on his bootlaces for the All Blacks' first try.

Over 80 minutes, the Crusader managed an impressive 49 running metres, beat five defenders and booted three trademark long kicks.

The 29-year-old utility back was chuffed with the All Blacks' display against a formidable opponent, having started and finished the stronger side but come under the pump for stints either side of half-time.

Playing for the first time in nearly seven weeks, Read lead the way in the 30-15 win against the Lions.
Source: 1 NEWS

But there were further heights to be scaled, he said, with the world champions relying upon ball-carrying steel over panache for victory.

"When we think we've made it, that's when we're going to get tripped up - they've got another week together and they're going to get better, so we've got to keep working," the 62-Test veteran told reporters.

"They played extremely well and scored some great tries, so it was a tough match but I thought (our) bench came on and provided that impact."

Dagg and his back-three fellows came under aerial bombardment from box-kicking specialist Conor Murray, as the Irish halfback lofted 11 kicks into the path of Dagg, Rieko Ioane, Ben Smith and, later, Beauden Barrett.

Apart from three dropped balls from Smith, who departed early with concussion, the side had handled Murray's kicking game with aplomb.

The winger scored two tries against the Lions at Eden Park with the second showing off the rookie's devastating speed..
Source: 1 NEWS

More of the same would be required in that department for next weekend's second Test in Wellington, where New Zealand can wrap up the series.

However they may be forced to do so without vice-captain Smith - which would give Dagg an opportunity to return to his preferred fullback role.

"They kicked well and (we) expected it fully, for them to put up contestable kicks - for us outside backs, I thought we did pretty well," he said.

"If we don't catch them, they punish us - you saw the good tries they scored."

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:17
1
This young fan didn't get the result he wanted, but he still left the match with a smile.

'I thought that was quite hilarious' - forget the rugby, adorable young Lions fans enjoys Eden Park streaker

00:28
2
A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.

'Just letting you be here is a morsel!' Steve Hansen has reporters in stitches after Sav tries to uncover XV for second Test

00:30
3
Team NZ fell behind early in race five, then took off and left Oracle far behind.

Statement! Flying Team NZ rocket ship hands Oracle a lesson in crew work, blitzes to massive victory


00:28
4
Smith was forced to leave the field in the 27th minute of the match against the Lions at Eden Park, Auckland.

Damian McKenzie gets All Blacks call-up after Ben Smith suffers concussion against Lions

00:25
5
While showman Jimmy Spithill was delighted, Peter Burling was very positive about how his team performed under big pressure.

Game on! Spithill talks it up after Oracle breaks duck but unflappable Burling still super confident in Team NZ

03:49
Anthony Wilson defended the conditions at Awataha Marae after Labour housed international students there to help with its election campaign.

Watch: 'Maligned by the accusations' – head of marae caught up in Labour interns scandal speaks out

Anthony Wilson defended the conditions at Awataha Marae after Labour housed international students there to help with its election campaign.

00:28
A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.

'Just letting you be here is a morsel!' Steve Hansen has reporters in stitches after Sav tries to uncover XV for second Test

A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.


Sam Cane. New Zealand All Blacks v British and Irish Lions. 1st Rugby union test match. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday 24 June 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

All Blacks player ratings: McCaw-like Sam Cane pulls off mammoth performance to topple Lions in opening Test

1 NEWS NOW sports reporter Dave Agnew gives his insight into the All Blacks' performance against the British and Irish Lions.

12:35
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann grills the Prime Minister on the scandal that rocked the National Party this week.

Full Interview: 'I said what was in my mind at the time' – Bill English defends public statements on Todd Barclay affair

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann grills the Prime Minister on the scandal that rocked the National Party this week.

03:05
There are three billion internet users on the planet, and last year over a billion of them were hit by cyber-crime.

Waikato University world leader in fight against cyber-attacks

Last year over a billion people were hit by cyber-crime.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ