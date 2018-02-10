'We've got to have a conversation' - Brisbane Tens future under cloud after poor crowd turnout

Brisbane Global Rugby Tens organisers say they have faith in the pre-season tournament despite low attendances at Suncorp Stadium for the second straight year.

Poor crowds marred the first day of the 2018 Brisbane Tens Source: Photosport

But Duco Australia CEO Rachael Carroll admits a frank discussion with all stakeholders is needed to determine its future - which could very well be in New Zealand.

A crowd of 19,326 watched the Blues and Queensland Reds women's team prevail in thrilling finals yesterday.

Combined with Friday's disappointing 11,430 attendance figure, it's approximately the same turnout as last year's tournament and nowhere near enough to make it a profitable venture.

"We would have loved more people to be here, yesterday and today, to experience what we stand behind as such a fantastic product and event," Carroll told reporters.

A location swap with the NRL's Auckland Nines has been discussed and remains a live possibility should that event return in 2019.

But the Tens is contracted to remain in Brisbane until 2020 and Carroll said the will was there from its major backers - the Queensland state government and Brisbane City Council - to make it work.

"We've got to have a conversation with our partners about what do we do in the future. Is it a format change, is it a tweak, what does it look like going forward?" Carroll said.

The inaugural event was played during the day and punters sat through excruciatingly warm conditions all weekend.

A shift to a day-night format was supposed to alleviate those concerns but this year's tournament began during business hours on a hot Friday, while most of Saturday's matches were played in 33 degree heat, then showers as the finals kicked off under lights.

The simplest way to revive interest in the tens would be through more star power - but that won't get any easier next year.

Only a smattering of Test players were involved this time around and even less will feature in 2019 considering the World Cup.

Carroll admitted it was unlikely top-line Wallabies and All Blacks would ever be involved.

"It's not a World Cup final, is it? We understand you've got to be realistic about it," she said.