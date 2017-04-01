 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

Rugby


'We've got to fight every week' - Blues face Waratahs to keep season alive in Sydney

share

Source:

NZN

James Parsons has little time for suggestions his Blues won't be as desperate as the Waratahs in their Super Rugby showdown in Sydney.

Matt Duffie of the Blues on his way to score a try. Super Rugby match, Blues v Bulls at QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 25 March 2017 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Matt Duffie of the Blues scores a try against the Bulls.

Source: Photosport

The visiting skipper is well aware of growing anxiety in Australia over the lop-sided trans-Tasman results this season.

All 15 such clashes have been won by New Zealand sides, prompting speculation an all-Kiwi sweep is on the cards.

The Waratahs have won their last six home games against the Blues and are coming off a classic derby defeat of the Reds in Queensland.

They are out to not only break the New Zealand duck but also make up further ground on the Australian Conference-leading Brumbies.

Parsons is ignoring all of that, if only for the fact his team have enough on their own plate.

Despite their encouraging 18-12 defeat of the Brumbies in Canberra, the visitors remain a distant fifth in the powerhouse New Zealand conference with four wins from nine.

"It's got nothing to do with Aussie versus New Zealand," Parsons said.

"It's the Blues versus the Waratahs and we've got a job to get done to keep our season alive.

"We've put ourselves in a position that we've got to fight every week from here on in."

Parsons says the impressive performance in Canberra further reinforces the fact they're a team who can now succeed regularly outside Auckland.

Just five of their last 35 away matches have been won, but four of those have come in their last nine games on the road.

"I think we're a different team. We managed to progress in that area last year and we've just wanted to step up again," he said.

"We know it's tough to play in Canberra, so we're really pleased to come out with the bonus point as well.

"The Waratahs like to play a similar style to them."

Parsons singled out the progress of rookie locks Scott Scrafton and Gerard Cowley-Tuioti as a major bonus in recent weeks, particularly given the injury-enforced absence of Patrick Tuipulotu.

All Black Tuipulotu may return from a back problem as early as next week's clash with the Cheetahs in Auckland.

First five-eighth Piers Francis returns from a wrist injury in place of Bryn Gatland in the only change from last week.

Related

Blues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The Kiwi heavyweight has issued a promise to those intending on illegally viewing his bout with Razvan Cojanu this weekend.

'If I catch you, you're going to be in trouble' - Joseph Parker's warning to illegal streamers

00:31
2
Kevin Gausman received his marching orders as the Baltimore Orioles took on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Watch: Ejected! Baseball pitcher hits batter with 123km/h slider - then catcher & manager go beast mode at umpire!

00:32
3
Rollerson scored just once in his eight Test career, against South Africa in Christchurch in 1981.

Video: Ex-All Black Doug Rollerson has passed away aged 63 - watch his only Test try

01:24
4
The former All Blacks coach's 100-year old mother is a participant of the classes aimed towards keeping retirees active.

Watch: 'She's 101 on June 13, still wriggling her toes and fingers' - Sir Graham Henry praises exercise programme for his mum, other Christchurch seniors

5
Matt Duffie of the Blues on his way to score a try. Super Rugby match, Blues v Bulls at QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 25 March 2017 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

'We've got to fight every week' - Blues face Waratahs to keep season alive in Sydney

16:17
The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

Exclusive with Lorde: Superstar opens up on NZ, her new album and 'being as true to myself as I can because I know I'm quite strange'

The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

01:55
Kiwis are being advised to think twice this winter before shelling out for pricey over-the-counter cold and flu remedies.

Got the sniffles or a cough? Why you might be wasting your money on many cold and flu remedies

Kiwis are being advised to think twice before shelling out for over-the-counter remedies.

Wellington

Wellington named world's most liveable city in global survey

The capital has beaten stiff international competition to emerge on top.

Lynn Abraham is on trial in the Auckland District Court, facing 11 charges.

Parents back daycare teacher accused of assaulting pre-schoolers, one tells court claims are 'repugnant'

Lynn Abraham is charged with smacking and force-feeding children.

00:50
Health Minister Johnathan Coleman says cases of mental health issues are rising and more needs to be done.

More funding for mental health coming in Budget as Health Minister acknowledges 'more needs to be done'

Jonathan Coleman is promising big changes to the way mental health is dealt with.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ