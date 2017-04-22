'We've got a chance to do something special' - Crusaders on the verge of perfect season before Hurricanes clash

 

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson hasn't needed to remind his players about the importance of beating the Hurricanes in Wellington.

Scott Robertson and his Super Rugby side is the only team not to have lost a match so far in the 2017 season.
Source: 1 NEWS

For them, last year's painful outcome when the teams also met in the final round is still raw.

The Crusaders can maintain a perfect record in 2017 if successful against the defending champions in Wellington in a clash of the Kiwi heavyweights.

Not only would the visitors complete the first perfect regular season by any team since they achieved the feat themselves in 2002, they would also give themselves an enormous leg-up to the title.

With travel so often counting against teams in the Super Rugby play-offs, earning top spot and guaranteeing home matches all the way to the decider is invaluable.

The Hurricanes proved that again last year when they won three play-off matches at Westpac Stadium to clinch their maiden crown.

George Bridge of the Crusaders scores a try in the tackle of Nizaam Carr of the Stormers during the Super Rugby match, Crusaders V Stormers, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 22nd April 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

George Bridge of the Crusaders scores a try in the tackle of Nizaam Carr of the Stormers.

Source: Photosport

They were only top qualifiers courtesy of their shock 35-10 thumping of the Crusaders in Christchurch in the last round, snaring the bonus point needed to secure top spot.

The Crusaders would have been top themselves if successful but instead had to travel to Johannesburg, where they succumbed to the Lions.

This time, a Crusaders loss on Saturday will probably let the Lions claim top spot overall, effectively handing the South African side title favouritism.

Robertson wasn't involved last year and hasn't felt the need to remind his players what's at stake as they pursue a 15th win from 15 this season.

"It's pretty obvious, we've got a chance to do something special," he said.

"We know how important it is to finish one in the conference and on the overall table with the way everyone is travelling.

"The boys are pretty clear, we don't have to get round and hold hands and chat about that. They know. They're big boys."

Robertson is confident the decision to rest his All Blacks starting front row and to bench captain Sam Whitelock won't be the difference between winning and losing.

They can still start with seven All Blacks, including national skipper Kieran Read and fellow-loose forward Matt Todd, who is the captain.

If the Hurricanes beat the Crusaders they will likely face a shorter flight to play the Brumbies.
Source: 1 NEWS

Robertson will want his team to execute with the same authority as when the teams met in Christchurch in May, when their tight-five power shut down the dangerous Hurricanes backline in a 20-12 win.

Wellington's foul weather this week could play into the Crusaders hands if the match descends into trench warfare again.

The Hurricanes have named their strongest team, realising victory will earn them secure a favoured trip to Canberra to face the Brumbies in the quarter-finals rather than a long haul flight to Cape Town to meet the Stormers.

