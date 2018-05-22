 

'We've come a long way' - Baby Blacks stars ready for U20 World Championship in France

New Zealand's Baby Blacks under-20s side are prepared and ready for their upcoming world championship in France, looking to defend the title won by the class of 2017.

The New Zealand side are looking to defend their title when the tournament kicks off next week.
In Tauranga ahead of their departure to France, the Baby Blacks spoke to 1 NEWS about their feelings ahead of the tournament, kicking off next week.

"I think we're tracking along pretty well," halfback Jay Renton said.

"There's good energy in the team culture, great vibes, getting good things off it I guess."

Hooker Flynn Thomas agreed with his teammate, adding that:

"The team's looking pretty good, we've come a long way since we got together."

"It's been a long process, we've been together since December."

Flanker Will Tremain spoke about the challenges facing the side in France, with New Zealand to face the likes of Wales and Japan, as well as familiar faces Australia.

"Coming across some different rugby, most of us have never come across any Northern Hemisphere teams."

"Clearly the nine o'clock games we've got coming up in pool play, some of us are used to playing at 7:30, but 9:00 is a whole different story, so that'll be interesting."

The Baby Blacks' world championship campaign begins on May 31 at 7am NZT, catch all of the action on TVNZ's Duke channel.

