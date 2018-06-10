 

'We've been called cheats for 100 years, haven't we?' – All Blacks coach on French criticism

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says by being successful, his side has got used to being called cheats by opposition.

Steve Hansen said New Zealand has always copped criticism from rivals .
Source: 1 NEWS

French coach Jacques Brunel accused the New Zealand side of using illegal tactics in their 52-11 loss in Auckland last night.

"We've been called cheats for a 100 years, haven't we?" asked Hansen.

"If you keep winning I suppose people are gonna find reasons," said Hansen at today's press conference in Auckland.

Brunel was fuming after the referee allowed Sam Cane and Ofa Tu'ungafasi to stay on the field after an illegal tackle on French winger Remy Grosso.

Grosso was rushed to hospital after the incident occurred in the 59th minute, he had a double fracture to his face.

