 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Western Force sign ex-All Blacks lock Jeremy Thrush

share

Source:

AAP

Coach Tim Sampson says the Western Force have received a boost as they prepare to welcome former All Blacks lock Jeremy Thrush into the fold.

Jeremy Thrush of the All Blacks

Source: Photosport

The Force put up a brave fight against the Melbourne Rebels last Saturday, leading 5-0 after 30 minutes before losing 28-12 in wet conditions.

The level of competition will go up another notch next week when the Force take on New Zealand powerhouse the Crusaders at nib Stadium on June 22.

Thrush, who notched 12 caps for the All Blacks, will make his World Series Rugby (WSR) debut in that match.

The 33-year-old has been contracted for the remaining four WSR games this year, as well as next year's competition.

"There's an air of excitement around the place with Jeremy arriving," Sampson said of Thrush, who also made more than 100 appearances for the Hurricanes.

"We're keen to sit down with him and get him going straight away in preparation for the Crusaders."

World Cup-winning Springbok Jaque Fourie is expected to spend another match in the Force's coach's box.

But he could make his WSR playing debut next month against a Samoan representative outfit.

Force captain Ian Prior was proud of his team's effort against the Rebels.

And he knows they face an even bigger challenge against the Crusaders, who sit on top of the Super Rugby table with a 12-2 record.

"What a wicked opportunity to come up against a champion franchise," Prior said.
"A lot of these guys grew up watching the Crusaders during their dynasty, and they're still going now, having such a strong season and winning last year."

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Israel Folau. Waratahs v Highlanders. 2018 Super Rugby round 14. Allianz Stadium, Sydney Saturday 19 May 2018. Photo Clay Cross / photosport.nz

Israel Folau invited to attend Australian gay rugby side's celebrations

00:41
2
Lomu died suddenly in November 2015, today his family and rugby luminaries were present at the unveiling.

Watch: The moment All Blacks great Jonah Lomu’s headstone is unveiled in special ceremony in Auckland

00:51
3
After his victory against Sefer Seferi, the Gypsy King took aim at heavyweight boxing's big guns.

'They're all s***!' Tyson Fury fires shots at Parker, Wilder, Joshua after comeback win

00:15
4
Nene Macdonald somehow got this down in St George's 18-16 win.

Watch: Dragons winger pulls off ridiculous finish in gritty win over Bulldogs

00:15
5
Hartley crashed out early at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after an opening lap collision.

Brendon Hartley 'definitely had the pace' after premature Canadian Grand Prix exit

03:56
TVNZ is joining the growing number of organisations using tohutō (macrons) on air.

Watch: Why are macrons so important in Te Reo Māori?

TVNZ is joining the growing number of organisations using tohutō (macrons) on air.

04:27
The two leaders will be having a face-to-face meeting in Singapore tomorrow at 1pm NZ time.

Watch: 'Potential for it to explode' - TVNZ pundits break down what to expect in meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un

Simon Dallow and Corin Dann are in Singapore to cover the meeting happening at 1pm NZ time tomorrow.

00:33
Justice Minister Andrew Little fronted media today about the blow to Labour’s law and order reform.

Three strikes law to stay as Labour say NZ First unlikely to support repealing it - 'This is about making good decisions, not fast decisions'

Justice Minister Andrew Little said he acknowledged "New Zealand First has concerns about the Three Strikes repeal".

01:27
The widow of the All Black legend says she's "happy that everyone's happy" with the headstone following reports of tensions in the family.

'I will now be able to grieve' - Nadene Lomu is relieved to finally have a headstone on Jonah's grave

The widow of the All Black legend says she's "happy that everyone's happy" with the headstone following reports of tensions in the family.

00:15
Hartley crashed out early at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after an opening lap collision.

Watch: Spectacular collision sees Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley crash out of Canadian GP during opening lap

Hartley claims Williams driver Lance Stroll ran him off the track.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 