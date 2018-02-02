'We're treating people as adults' - Hamilton Sevens organisers promise party atmosphere after Wellington failure

After the colossal failure of the 2017 Wellington Sevens led to the event being shifted north to Hamilton this year, event organisers are assuring fans that they'll avoid making the same mistakes as their predecessors.

Last year's Wellington tournament saw record low crowds for the once guaranteed sell out event, with fans voting with their feet as organisers tried to implement a "family friendly" version of the popular sporting weekend.

However, things will be different in Hamilton, organiser Dallas Fisher told TVNZ1's Breakfast today.

"We want people to have a great time," he said.

"We've said we're putting on a party, but we're going to do it responsibly - we don't want people to get too loose."

Fisher also said that steps would be put in place to avoid things getting out of hand, something that became synonymous with the Wellington iteration of the tournament.

"That's the skill of our experience of operators of events like this."

"We start the event with full-strength product (alcohol)."

"We're treating people as adults, so they can have a good time - they can enjoy themselves."

"At some time during the day we'll change to low strength products."

"People can enjoy themselves, get a bit of a glow on, but not too loose."