TODAY |

'The were laughing at us' - witness stands by friends' allegations of homophobic slurs from Crusaders players

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Crusaders
Social Issues
Africa

A man has come forward and is standing by his friend's claims that several Crusaders players allegedly made homophobic slurs in Cape Town on Sunday.

The allegations came to light after the Crusaders visited a McDonald's in Long Street, following their 19-19 draw against the Stormers over the weekend.

The accuser's friend Jeremy, who did not want to reveal his last name, told RNZ that he and his friends were mocked by the Crusaders players.

"As soon as we walked into that McDonald’s, at first they were laughing at us and they were clearly mocking our appearances," Jeremy told RNZ.

"They even told us that they would report us because of the way we looked and presented ourselves."

Jeremy backs up claims on social media that Crusaders players were "physically intimidating," made homophobic slurs and mocked him and his friends with "limp wrists and high-pitched voices" gestures.

"It made me feel extremely uncomfortable because they came into my country, made me feel uncomfortable and told me to 'f*** off' in my own neighbourhood.

"I experience this day after day in South Africa and many people have experiences day after day. And the queer community is very tired of these kind of things and we can all relate to this."

Jeremy told RNZ that he doesn't want an apology from the organisation, but wanted the world to know that these sort of alleged attacks against the LGBTQ community is not OK.

"That's why there was such a big cry out on social media because everyone in South Africa is tired of straight white men acting like this."

Jeremy said the rest of the Crusaders team allegedly didn't try to defuse the situation and instead joined the men in jeering and making fun of his group of friends.

"Not at all, they started laughing and started recording us too. They were all on the same team, they were all on the same side."

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Scott Robertson said “the boys really refute the allegations” on arrival back in New Zealand from South Africa. Source: 1 NEWS

    Crusaders coach Scott Robertson says only one player, George Bridge, was involved but denies anything "untoward" happened.

    The claims are against three players, the team management and the South African-based security advisor, but Robertson said the others were there but had no dialogue.

    "The boys really refute all the allegations, George who I've talked a lot about it, he engaged with him ... he's really upset around everything that's come out. He's extremely, authentically genuine that there was nothing ever said, there was no homophobic words or gestures," he said.

    "He just can't understand how it's got to this platform."

    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 22: Crusaders players pause training to observe a two minute silence to mark the loss of life in the Christchurch terror attack during a Crusaders Super Rugby training session at Scots College on March 22, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
    Crusaders players huddle during a training session in Sydney. Source: Getty
    More From
    Rugby
    Crusaders
    Social Issues
    Africa
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    All Black Richie Mo'unga during the training session at Trafalgar Park ahead of the Rugby Championship test match against Argentina. Trafalgar Park, Nelson, New Zealand. Tuesday 4 September 2018. ©Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz
    Crusaders player Richie Mo'unga accused of inappropriate touching, spitting beer at woman
    2
    Scott Robertson said “the boys really refute the allegations” on arrival back in New Zealand from South Africa.
    Crusaders coach standing by players accused of making homophobic slurs in Cape Town, describes incident as 'selfie gone wrong'
    3
    Steve Hansen said Folau will be a big loss for the Wallabies ahead of the Rugby World Cup.
    'It's disappointing for Australia' - All Blacks coach on Israel Folau's axing
    4
    Mitsubishi Estate Series 2nd Test, AAMI Park, Melbourne, Australia 16/6/2018 Australia vs Ireland Australia's Israel Folau dejected after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
    Israel Folau considering 'all potential avenues' over Rugby Australia contract termination
    5
    The northern All Blacks were in camp today with Ben Smith and Owen Franks also at training this morning.
    Watch: SBW, Retallick, Dane Coles power through All Blacks training session at Kevin Mealamu's gym
    MORE FROM
    Rugby
    MORE
    00:24
    A bill signed on Thursday will make performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases.

    Hundreds protest Alabama abortion ban - 'My body, my choice!'
    02:06
    Several players on the injured list attended the one-day camp, where the focus has been on specific skills players use in the game.

    All Blacks northern players urged to work on micro-skills in Auckland camp
    Mitsubishi Estate Series 2nd Test, AAMI Park, Melbourne, Australia 16/6/2018 Australia vs Ireland Australia's Israel Folau dejected after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

    Israel Folau considering 'all potential avenues' over Rugby Australia contract termination
    02:21
    Raelene Castle today confirmed that Rugby Australia had axed Folau following his controversial social media post last month.

    Rugby Australia officially terminate Israel Folau's contract after Wallabies star doesn't appeal