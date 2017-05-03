'We're just hoping he's recovering fast' - Ardie Savea, 'Canes hopeful Dane Coles can shrug off concussion woes

The All Blacks' injury list continues to mount ahead of the Lions Series with 49-Test hooker Dane Coles the latest, and potentially most serious casualty with concussion.

The Hurricanes captain has been sidelined for seven weeks with knee and calf injuries but now a much bigger issue has been revealed.

"We've had a look at the Highlanders game which was the last one he played," Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd said.

"There's no obvious point in time [and] he had no symptoms post."

The 30-year-old injured a knee during that match and when he returned to training two weeks later, tore a calf muscle.

But as he tried to get up to speed in his recovery from that, concussion signs arose.

"We can't load his calf because he's getting headaches and in the end, I don't know whether his concussion symptoms are going to go away first," Boyd said.

Coles was at training today and took a limited part in lineout drills as All Blacks assistant coach Wayne Smith, who was in attendance for the session, probably added another name to the doubtful starters file.

All Black teammate Ardie Savea says he just wants his captain back.

"We're just hoping he's recovering fast and we can get him back out on the field," he said.