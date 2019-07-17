'We're in Test mode' – All Blacks step up intensity ahead of Argentina Test

The All Blacks are itching to get out on the park for the first Test of the year, assistant coach Ian Foster says, preparing for their Rugby Championship opener against Argentina this weekend.

Having arrived in Buenos Aires for Sunday morning's Test, the All Blacks are deep in preparations to face Argentina in front of a home crowd.

With a number of new faces likely, and several key players left at home, Foster spoke about the excitement within the current squad.

"It's been good," he told All Blacks TV.

"It was a great few days back in New Zealand with the squad that haven't come over.

"[I'm] really impressed with the work this group's done while we've been away, we're in a good place.

"To get over here, now we're in Test mode - and it's Tuesday."

Meanwhile after a disappointing end to last year, Foster says that the All Blacks can't wait to make amends once the Rugby Championship begins, leading into the 2019 World Cup begins in Japan.

"We've been waiting for this first Test for a while, so while there's lots of freshness and newness about the squad, and lots of learning going on, later in the week it's going to be quite a tense little group."