TODAY |

'We're getting to boiling point' - Pacific rugby nations fed up with treatment of players and unwinnable financial battles

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Pacific Islands

For many of the Pacific's best rugby players, the prospect of playing professionally can mean making a living off a game they love - but it can come at the cost of representing their nations on the international stage.

TVNZ1's Sunday revealed last night that Europe's rugby powerhouses have rejected the idea of players being able to represent more than one Test-playing nation and pro clubs fork out for uncapped members of Pacific squads to ensure they don't become international players.

It's a stark contrast to representing their country, where in some cases players earn just $100 a day - less than the New Zealand minimum wage.

Former Manu Samoa midfielder and current member of the Pacific Players' Association Seilala Mapusua told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning the unlevel playing field faced by Tier Two nations is more dire than World Rugby acknowledges.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Manu Samoa were once the darlings of international rugby but now many players are turning down the chance to represent their nations to keep big money contracts in Europe, and secure their futures. Source: Sunday

"Until we see some real change and movement from the north, it's going to carry on being this way," Mapusua said.

"With 18 per cent of the world's professional playing population being of PI decent, we should be seeing the results transferred in the Rugby World Cup in terms of how our Pacific Island teams are doing.

"Unfortunately, since Fiji in 2007, no Pacific Island team has made the quarter finals and that's quite alarming seeing as we have a fifth of the world's professional rugby players."

TVNZ1's Sunday revealed New Zealand Rugby proposed in 2004 to make the eligibility laws more flexible, allowing for greater freedom of players representing nations of birth or heritage.

Those attempts were quashed, though, with the major European Six Nations sides reluctant to loosen the current system.

Mapusua said he doesn't blame players for choosing to make a living for their families instead of representing their country, but that doesn't change the frustration being felt amongst the Tier Two nations.

"I think the anger's been there for a while," he said.

"We're getting to the boiling point. We'll continue to do what we can from a players' association view but we do need the support of our neigbours, both New Zealand and Australia, to get an even playing field."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Former Manu Samoa international Seilala Mapusua said things are much more dier for Tier Two nations than World Rugby realises. Source: Breakfast
More From
Rugby
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The champion halfback said he was very humbled by the tribute.
Warriors humble Cooper Cronk with farewell gesture - 'Good sign that they’ve got a very good club'
2
Sbusiso Nkosi scored twice in the 24-18 win but this one was something special.
Springboks wing scores try of the year contender after beating four defenders en route to flying finish
3
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 15: Rieko Ioane looks on during a New Zealand All Blacks training session on August 15, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
Struggling Rieko Ioane one of nine All Blacks released to play in Mitre 10 Cup
4
The Wallabies were brought back down to earth with a 36-0 drubbing by the All Blacks at Eden Park
Michael Cheika breaks down where it went wrong for Wallabies - 'We needed to create doubt'
5
The All Blacks coach admitted he doesn't even understand how the points system works.
Steve Hansen not worried about All Blacks losing No.1 spot to Wales - 'Now they've got the expectation'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:44
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said Mo'unga will be "sore for a couple of weeks".

Injury update: Richie Mo'unga's shoulder injury 'not long term' but Josh Ioane could cover for Tonga Test
00:15
Sbusiso Nkosi scored twice in the 24-18 win but this one was something special.

Springboks wing scores try of the year contender after beating four defenders en route to flying finish
00:33
Hansen has held on to the Bledisloe since 2004 when he joined as Sir Graham Henry's assistant.

'Not on my watch' - Steve Hansen proud to retain Bledisloe Cup for entirety of 15-year All Blacks coaching career
01:39
The Wallabies coach said the loss was disappointing but there's still plenty of positives to take from 2019 overall.

'Suck it up' - Michael Cheika won't let Eden Park thrashing hurt World Cup confidence