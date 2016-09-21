'We're excited to see what he can do' - Charlie Ngatai starting at fullback for Chiefs for Super Rugby clash with Crusaders

The Chiefs are backing the experience of Charlie Ngatai at fullback as they brace to meet the challenge of Super Rugby champions the Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday.

Charlie Ngatai of the Chiefs Source: Getty

Ngatai has made the shift following the shoulder injury that ruled Samoan international Tim Nanai-Williams out of all rugby for an indefinite period.

Chiefs assistant coach Tabai Matson believes the one-Test All Black is more than capable of doing the job.

"We thought it was pretty critical to have an old head at the back. Charlie played all his early rugby there and he's looked sharp, so we're excited to see what he can do."

Matson also revealed they're looking at playing Ngatai on a more permanent basis at No.15 this year.

"It was something we've been discussing all pre-season - there is only one way to test your systems, and that's to put him under the pressure of a Crusaders kicking game.

"I think Charlie's going to do a good job with that young outside back group, where he's going to be critical with his voice and leadership."

The Chiefs have also opted to start Mitchell Brown at blindside flanker, choosing to leave former All Black Liam Messam in the reserves.

"Mitchell's had a storming start to the season and was at his physical best for us against the Brumbies," Matson said.

"In these games it's often the cavalry that make the difference in the last 15-20 minutes, so to have someone like Liam coming off the bench is critical."

A former Crusaders player, Matson isn't letting any sentiment get in the way as he prepares to face his old franchise.

"My goal is to make sure our team's ready to go down there and give it a good shot."

Chiefs: Charlie Ngatai (cc), Shaun Stevenson, Anton Lienert-Brown, Johnny Fa'auli, Solomon Alaimalo, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber, Taleni Seu, Sam Cane (cc), Mitchell Brown, Dominic Bird, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Nathan Harris, Aidan Ross.