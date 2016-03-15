'We're doing everything we can' - Eddie Jones defiant as sack looms for England coach

Eddie Jones has delivered a defiant response to the speculation over his future generated by England's series defeat in South Africa.



England rugby coach Eddie Jones Source: Getty

Free State Stadium was the setting for a fifth successive loss that has turned Saturday's final match in Cape Town into a dead rubber with the revitalised Springboks already out of sight.



The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has given Jones its backing amid scrutiny over his position, but the Australian is under intense pressure to reverse an alarming slump that began in the recent Six Nations.



"I chat to (RFU chief executive) Steve Brown regularly. I don't ask for his full support," Jones said.



"I do my job and that's focusing on coaching the team as well as I can. I'm not involved in those decisions so I'm not worried about it.



"I love the team. I love coaching the team. I'm excited about where we're going to go.



"I realise this is a tough time and that our fans and supporters will be disappointed, but all I can assure you is we're doing everything we can, every minute of the day, to turn this team around.



"The morale's been very good. We're disappointed but it's been very good. We're focusing on winning in Cape Town and putting in our best performance of the tour."



England's hopes of salvaging pride at Newlands have been hit by the loss of the Vunipola brothers.



In a yet another savage blow in a 15-month period decimated by injury, Billy has returned home after re-fracturing the arm broken at the start of the year in the first half of Saturday's 23-12 defeat in Bloemfontein.



Billy was making an impression on South Africa until the recurrence of the problem that forced him out for four months and he now faces another extended spell on the sidelines.



Mako, the loosehead prop, has returned home to attend the birth of his first child and has been replaced in the squad by Alec Hepburn.



"We know that Billy has a fracture and will be further investigated back home. I've got great confidence he'll come back," Jones said.

